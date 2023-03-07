LINCOLN – Unified Showing is a 4-H club which empowers youth with disabilities through learning about and showing lambs with the aid of youth buddies.

The club will practice once a week throughout the summer and then exhibit lambs in a special class at the 4-H Sheep Show during the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Youth with disabilities ages 8 to 18 and youth without disabilities ages 14 to 18 are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 13. Lambs are provided and kept at a local farm.

For more information, contact the Extension office at 402-441-7180.