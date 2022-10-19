14-year old stabbing suspect charged as adult

WAVERLY – The teenage boy who is accused of repeatedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy in a fame-motivated attack last week in Waverly has been charged as an adult with four felonies in Lancaster County Court, according to new court filings.

Prosecutors charged Shane M. Moore with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the stabbing of another Waverly boy who “required immediate life-saving surgery” after the Thursday attack, according to the filings.

Moore, who turned 15 on Oct. 17, called authorities to Wayne Park at 11:47 a.m., Oct. 13, telling dispatchers he needed to report a “murder,” Lancaster County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said in the affidavit for Moore’s arrest.

At a media briefing the next day, Sheriff Terry Wagner said the teen’s 911 call was “very unusual” and that “part of (Moore’s) motivation was notoriety.”

“What he told us is that he was going to be famous,” said Wagner, who did not identify Moore by name. “That’s pretty scary.”

At the teen’s initial court appearance Monday, which he attended via Zoom from the Lancaster County Youth Assessment Center, Deputy County Attorney Erica Pruess said Moore carried out the stabbing after “walking around, trying to find someone to do it to.”

Pruess said Moore first stabbed the other boy in the back, but the victim was able to tackle the defendant and hold him down, only letting him up after Moore apologized and promised not to stab him again.

Then, the victim began to walk away, but soon collapsed because of his injuries. When the teen fell, Moore jumped on top of him and stabbed him multiple times, Pruess said.

The victim suffered a laceration to his heart that required the emergency surgery at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln. His condition was upgraded from critical to serious on Oct. 14. He has since been released from the hospital.

On the day of the incident, authorities found a folding knife near the scene of the stabbing at the park, where Moore, wearing blood-stained clothes, remained in the aftermath of the alleged stabbing, Schwarz said in the affidavit for his arrest.

Both teens were students at Waverly High School, which was not in session Oct. 13 and 14 for fall break. Wagner said the boys weren’t friends or even acquaintances.

Waverly Superintendent Cory Worrell said the district had no comment on the matter.

The teen had also recorded run-ins with the agency’s school resource officers amid his short time at Waverly High School, Wagner said during the Oct. 14 press conference, although previous incidents in Lancaster County weren’t criminal and dealt more with following school rules, he added.

Moore had recently moved to Waverly from Colorado, where Wagner said the teen had “some issues” that the sheriff described as criminal.

Pruess, the prosecutor, said Moore had been hospitalized in that state because of previous homicidal ideations.

Moore, she said, “had been thinking about doing it for a while.”

Judge Joseph Dalton set the teen’s percentage bond at $1 million. He must pay $100,000 to be released from the Youth Assessment Center, where he was held over the weekend without bond.

Dalton appointed the public defender’s office to represent Moore after inquiries about the teen’s ability to hire a private attorney were met with a shrug.

“I don’t know,” Moore told the judge. “You’ve got to talk to my mom about that.”