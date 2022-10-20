Weston recognized as Smart Rural Community

WESTON – Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) recognized the Village of Weston as a Smart Rural Community (SRC) on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Fire Hall in Weston as part of the company’s open house.

The designation comes from the Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) in conjunction with NNTC. This recognition is presented to those broadband enabled communities who see an importance of broadband internet as a way to connect and grow through the capabilities of expanded online education, remote work, telehealth, ag technology, economic development, government services, safety and security. Weston is a Gig-Certified capable community enabling technology for all those who live and work there.

The Smart Rural Community designation is an opportunity for rural communities to position themselves among a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers for growth. Gig-capable fiber communities have the power to build a brighter future for small-town America.

At a time in Nebraska and the United States when government is investing millions to help close the “Digital Divide,” Weston is already enjoying the same great fiber enabled speeds as those in urban areas like Lincoln and Omaha.

NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield also recognized NNTC for this achievement, noting, “We are so excited to welcome another Smart Rural Community provider into this growing network of innovative broadband providers delivering the internet’s fastest speeds in some of the most remote and rural communities of our country. I applaud NNTC and Weston for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide.”

The presentation to Weston by NNTC was part of a company hosted open house. All NNTC communities will receive this designation at a later date.