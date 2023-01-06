WAHOO – Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will hold the Wahoo WIC Clinic at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 West Eighth Street, on Monday, Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC Program please call 402-727-0608. NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. WIC is an equal opportunity program.
Wahoo WIC clinic planned for Jan. 9
