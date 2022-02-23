Wahoo school board moves ahead with potential project, tables topographic study

WAHOO – Wahoo Board of Education is moving forward with a potential facilities project, but tabled approval of a topographic survey.
At the board’s regular meeting Monday, Feb. 21, Board President Rob Brigham updated the board on the potential project.
At this point, the school district has hired BVH Architecture to provide a master plan for the district, but has not hired an architect for a specific project, Brigham said. He added that the district is not obligated to hire BVH Architecture for the potential project.
The district has only received schematics for the potential project, Brigham said. Ideas used to develop these schematics have come from staff, the administration and the citizens advisory committee that was formed after the failed 2018 bond issue.
“It took from a lot of places,” said Superintendent Brandon Lavaley.
The district has also hired MCL Construction to operate as the construction manager at risk for the potential project. Brigham said they have asked MCL Construction to provide a rough estimate of costs.
The board has scheduled a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 28 to “narrow down the information into a feasible project,” Brigham said. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Board Member Mike Hancock said before and since the 2018 bond issue, the board has continued to look at the main concerns facing the district right now, which include lack of space and growing enrollment.
They were worried about increases in enrollment three years ago and knew growth would happen.
“It’s here,” he said, noting that the latest report shows 1,056 students attend Wahoo Public Schools.
New housing developments taking place in Wahoo will only add to the issues the school board and the district are facing.
“We’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” Hancock said.
The board also discussed hiring Olsson Associates to do a topographic study for the possible building project. Lavaley said the study is needed to move forward with any building plans.
BVH Architecture recommended Olsson for the study. No other firms were contacted, but Board Member Renee Feilmeier suggested the district get more proposals.
“I just want to be a good steward of our tax dollars,” she said.
Brigham, who is chief executive officer of JEO Consulting Group, a global engineering company founded in Wahoo, said the fee Olsson is asking (up to $27,500) is not unreasonable, but he did not do any research to find out what a reasonable fee would be. He added that the JEO Consulting Group has stayed out of any bidding or proposals for the potential building project.
The board chose to put the topographic study on the agenda for the Feb. 28 special meeting.
