Wahoo school board moves ahead with potential project, tables topographic study

Board Member Mike Hancock said before and since the 2018 bond issue, the board has continued to look at the main concerns facing the district right now, which include lack of space and growing enrollment.

They were worried about increases in enrollment three years ago and knew growth would happen.

“It’s here,” he said, noting that the latest report shows 1,056 students attend Wahoo Public Schools.

New housing developments taking place in Wahoo will only add to the issues the school board and the district are facing.

“We’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” Hancock said.

The board also discussed hiring Olsson Associates to do a topographic study for the possible building project. Lavaley said the study is needed to move forward with any building plans.

BVH Architecture recommended Olsson for the study. No other firms were contacted, but Board Member Renee Feilmeier suggested the district get more proposals.

“I just want to be a good steward of our tax dollars,” she said.