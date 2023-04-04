OMAHA – Wahoo Robotics students from S.W.A.T. VEX Robotics team 91416N, secured first place at the Nebraska State Middle School Championship that took place in Omaha North High School last month. S.W.A.T. teamed up with Juggernauts, 5233J from the NRAI club of rural Leshara, to take top honors. As first place alliance, the S.W.A.T. and Juggernaut teams qualified to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship, in Dallas, Texas.

Students competed with and against 31 teams from across Nebraska. The action-packed day required middle and high school students to execute the 2022-2023 VEX Robotics Competition game, Spin Up presented by the Robotics Education and Competition (REC) Foundation.

Wahoo Robotics’s S.W.A.T. team is comprised of Owen Sanderson and Joe Stava, both who attend Bishop Neumann Junior High School. To prepare for the tournament, the group worked together to design, build and program a robot using VEX V5, that could quickly and efficiently solve specific challenges that come with playing the 2022-2023 VEX Robotics Competition game, Spin Up.

S.W.A.T. was Middle School State runner up in 2022, losing a close championship to a pair of fellow Wahoo Robotic teams. With S.W.A.T. winning this year’s final, Wahoo Robotics has now achieved back to back middle school state championships.

Wahoo Robotics had a total of five teams qualify for the Middle School Championship (D, E, M, N, P). All teams competed very well, and several received awards. Teams D, E and P all reached the quarterfinals. Team NEMS, 91416D won the Judges Award. S.W.A.T. 91416N also won the Amaze Award.

At the high school level, Wahoo Robotics sent two teams to compete for the state championship. Team 91416X Lechuga competed very well, out of the 48 teams. Team 91416A Shroud reached the semifinals, and lost a very close match, decided in just the final seconds.

Overall, seven of the 11 Wahoo Robotics teams made it to state.

The Wahoo Robotics teams are coached by volunteers and meet at Saunders County Fairgrounds several times per week The students build these semi-autonomous machines, in hopes of achieving success at competitions. An equally important set of skills is learned through the competition – communication, project management, time management and teamwork.

Rick Stava and Brian Sanderson are S.W.A.T. team’s advisor and coach.

“I am very proud of S.W.A.T. and all the hard work and perseverance they displayed over the past several years. I am excited for all of our kids in robotics, our club is really thriving!” Stava noted.

Sanderson added, “Last year we only had enough room for one practice field, and with multiple teams getting ready for state, it was difficult to manage. New this year, the Saunders Ag Society has graciously allowed us to one of their buildings. We more than doubled our space, and have room for two full practice fields now.”

In addition, teams X, M, E, and N will be competing in the upcoming US Open VEX Robotics Competition on March 20-22 (middle school) and March 23-25 (high school) at Iowa Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The US Open is a very large event, attended by teams from all over the country. For some teams, this is pinnacle of their season. And others that qualified for the World Championship use these competitions as a last chance to tune up and compete against some of the top teams in the country. Vex Robotic Competitions are typically open and free for media, families and other community members to attend.

The Robotics Education and Competition (REC) Foundation manages the VEX Robotics Competition, which thousands of schools participate in around the world each year. The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.