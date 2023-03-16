Friday, March 3
2:02 a.m., Off-street parking.
7:24 a.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.
11:26 a.m., Driver’s license pick up, N. Broadway St.
11:54 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Hackberry St.
1:14 p.m., Abuse/neglect child..
3:09 p.m., HHS intake.
5:41 p.m., Disturbance, N. Chestnut St.
8:56 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Linden.
9:12 p.m., HHS intake.
9:45 p.m., Disturbance/noise, E. Fifth St.
10:55 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Elm.
11:49 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and County Rd. 17.
Saturday, March 4
12:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and County Rd. 17.
3:05 a.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 17 and Hwy. 92.
5:41 a.m., Traffic stop, Bel Aire and 15th.
6:01 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry.
6:18 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Chestnut.
6:26 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Chestnut.
6:37 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
8:23 a.m., Traffic control, 15th and Hackberry.
9:30 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of First St.
12:32 p.m., Found property, N. Broadway St.
3:12 p.m., Welfare check.
6:05 p.m., Dog at large, Ninth and Hackberry.
7:11 p.m., Fire call, Casey’s, east of Hwy. 77.
7:43 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Beech.
8:39 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Sycamore.
9:11 p.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Hackberry.
Sunday, March 5
12:42 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Linden St.
1:24 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
1:52 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and County Rd. 17.
2:11 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and County Rd. 15.
2:45 a.m., Transport, Eighth St.
5:41 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and County Rd. 17.
5:58 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and County Rd. 17.
1:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut.
1:47 p.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Maple.
6:17 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Linden.
9:06 p.m., Traffic stop, A and Chestnut.
9:42 p.m., Missing person, W. Ninth St.
10:33 p.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Chestnut
11:59 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and County Rd. 17.
Monday, March 6
4:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Chestnut.
4:53 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
5:16 a.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Chestnut.
5:25 a.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Chestnut.
8:27 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Laurel St.
11:03 a.m., HHS intake.
4:18 p.m., Possess stolen property, E. 12th St.
4:38 p.m., Lost property, N. Maple St.
6:33 p.m., Lockout, N. Orange St.
Tuesday, March 7
5:45 a.m., Open door/window, E. Fifth St.
5:53 a.m., Lockout, W. Seventh St.
7 a.m., Drug violation, E. Eighth St.
10:59 a.m., Welfare check.
4:46 p.m., Traffic stop, W. A St. and Walnut.
6:32 p.m., Theft self-serve gas, W. Second St.
Wednesday, March 8
2:14 a.m., Off-street parking.
4:02 p.m., Lockout, Seventh and Chestnut.
5:26 p.m., Escort, County Rd. J.
6:19 p.m., Uncontrolable juvenile.
Thursday, March 9
2:08 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 77 and Aspen St.
2:47 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and Hwy. 109.
6:15 a.m., HHS intake.
6:55 a.m., Disturbance, N. Hwy. 77.
7:37 a.m., Accident with property damage, Fifth and Linden St.
6:02 p.m., Dog at large, Seventh and Broadway.
8:53 p.m., Escort, E. Eighth St.
10:24 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and Chestnut.
11:20 p.m., Stolen vehicle, Westdale Lane.
11:22 p.m., Traffic stop, E. 14th St.
11:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 92 and Chestnut.