 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wahoo Police Log

  • 0

Friday, Jan. 30

11:17 a.m., Motorist assist, Beech St.

1:23 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 23rd St.

3:08 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.

5:41 p.m., Suspicious activity, W. Sixth St.

6:34 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Chestnut St.

11:48 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.

Saturday, Jan. 31

12:44 a.m., Assist other agency, Hackberry and 15th St.

7:16 p.m., Dog at large, N. Laurel.

9:05 p.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.

10:38 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 17.

People are also reading…

Sunday, Jan. 1

3:37 a.m., Assist other agency, Old Hwy 77 and County Rd. L.

4:08 a.m., Assist other agency, Dry Run Dr.

9:31 a.m., Motorist assist, Dry Run Dr.

9:39 a.m., Lockout, N. Broadway St.

10:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Broadway.

2:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Broadway.

Monday, Jan. 2

8:25 a.m., Theft (all other), County Rd. J.

10:38 a.m., Disturbance, W. 13th St.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

4:27 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.

5:16 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.

5:29 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

5:34 a.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 11, Mead.

10:05 a.m., 911 trace, W. 15th St.

11:27 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16.

3:40 p.m., Lockout, E. 12th St.

4:04 p.m., Missing person, W. 13th St.

8:03 p.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.

11:48 p.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

12:39 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Hackberry St.

2:45 a.m., Ambulance needed, E. Sixth St.

9:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

9:48 a.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.

9:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

10:41 a.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Chestnut.

10:58 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.

11:07 a.m., Accident with property damage, Eighth and Chestnut.

5:12 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut St.

7:26 p.m., Welfare check.

11:24 p.m., Traffic stop, Dry Run Dr.

Thursday, Jan. 5

8:35 a.m., Lockout, E. 12th St.

10:51 a.m., Escort, N. Hackberry.

12:12 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Broadway.

12:53 p.m., Traffic hazard, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

4:22 p.m., Assist party, Ninth and Sycamore.

5:11 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Laurel St.

5:22 p.m., HHS intake.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College Notes

Bryan College announces graduatesLINCOLN – Bryan College of Health Sciences conferred 70 degrees during commencement exercises held at the on …