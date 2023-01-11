Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Jan. 30
11:17 a.m., Motorist assist, Beech St.
1:23 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 23rd St.
3:08 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.
5:41 p.m., Suspicious activity, W. Sixth St.
6:34 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Chestnut St.
11:48 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
Saturday, Jan. 31
12:44 a.m., Assist other agency, Hackberry and 15th St.
7:16 p.m., Dog at large, N. Laurel.
9:05 p.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.
10:38 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 17.
People are also reading…
Sunday, Jan. 1
3:37 a.m., Assist other agency, Old Hwy 77 and County Rd. L.
4:08 a.m., Assist other agency, Dry Run Dr.
9:31 a.m., Motorist assist, Dry Run Dr.
9:39 a.m., Lockout, N. Broadway St.
10:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Broadway.
2:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Broadway.
Monday, Jan. 2
8:25 a.m., Theft (all other), County Rd. J.
10:38 a.m., Disturbance, W. 13th St.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
4:27 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.
5:16 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
5:29 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
5:34 a.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 11, Mead.
10:05 a.m., 911 trace, W. 15th St.
11:27 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16.
3:40 p.m., Lockout, E. 12th St.
4:04 p.m., Missing person, W. 13th St.
8:03 p.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.
11:48 p.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
12:39 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Hackberry St.
2:45 a.m., Ambulance needed, E. Sixth St.
9:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
9:48 a.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
9:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
10:41 a.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Chestnut.
10:58 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.
11:07 a.m., Accident with property damage, Eighth and Chestnut.
5:12 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut St.
7:26 p.m., Welfare check.
11:24 p.m., Traffic stop, Dry Run Dr.
Thursday, Jan. 5
8:35 a.m., Lockout, E. 12th St.
10:51 a.m., Escort, N. Hackberry.
12:12 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Broadway.
12:53 p.m., Traffic hazard, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
4:22 p.m., Assist party, Ninth and Sycamore.
5:11 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Laurel St.
5:22 p.m., HHS intake.