Wahoo man sentenced for child abuse

WAHOO – A Wahoo man will spend time in jail, on probation and on the sex offender registry for child abuse.

Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin sentenced Dutch Cheevers of Wahoo on Oct. 18to 30 days in jail, two years probation and he is ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Cheevers, 31, was originally charged with two counts of third degree sexual abuse of a child. In a plea deal with the prosecution, the first charge was amended to negligent child abuse with no injury, a class 1 misdemeanor. The second charge of sexual abuse was dropped.

Cheevers pleaded not guilty in January, but changed his plea to guilty on July 26. A jury trial that had been scheduled but was canceled after the plea agreement was reached between Cheevers’ attorney, Public Defender Thomas Klein, and Deputy County Attorney Demetria Herman.

Cheevers was arrested last November after an investigation of multiple acts of sexual abuse of a child that occurred from 2016 to 2018 and again in 2020 was conducted the month before. Bond was set at $75,000. Cheevers posted 10% of the bond and was released.

The case was bound over from Saunders County Court to district court in December.

