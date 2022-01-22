Wahoo Creek Watershed draft plan for public review

WAHOO – The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), in partnership with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD), announces a draft watershed plan and environmental assessment for flood damage reduction in the Upper Wahoo Creek Watershed is available for public review through Jan. 22.

The proposed project would include the installation of 10 single-purpose floodwater retarding dams with permanent pools throughout the watershed. The dam sites are in agricultural settings in Saunders County at locations selected to maximize the flood risk reduction for the watershed. The 10 dam sites include a combination of low and significant-hazard design classes and would control a combined drainage area of approximately 26-square miles.

The public is encouraged to provide comments on the draft environmental assessment, which can be downloaded at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/ne/technical/engineering/?cid=nrcseprd1492259. Comments can be mailed to Allen Gehring, State Conservation Engineer; Natural Resources Conservation Service; Federal Building, Room 152; 100 Centennial Mall North; Lincoln, NE 68508. Comments can also be emailed to richard.vaughn@usda.gov. Comments must be postmarked or received no later than Jan. 22.