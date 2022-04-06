Wahoo Chamber Awards dinner honors local community

WAHOO – The local business community celebrated a year of accomplishments by handing out the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce awards on March 29.

Chamber President Josh Krueger handed out the awards with the help of Jen Woita, executive assistant for the Chamber and Economic Development office. The event was held at Starlite Event Center.

Each year, the chamber recognizes local businesses, organizations and individuals by handing out awards named for numerous dignitaries in the community. The awards dinner was last held in 2020, right before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the event last year.

Krueger noted that the award winners include people who are willing to work beyond the 8-to-5 work day and contribute to the Wahoo community.

“We all see this place for what it is and what it can be,” he said. “It’s a great place to be.”

George Beadle Award

The Wahoo Robotics Club won the George Beadle Award, named for the Wahoo native and Nobel Prize winner. Beadle embodies excellence in education and training while working in the world of academia and science. The club is a combined effort of Wahoo Public and Bishop Neumann middle schools and high schools, St. Wenceslaus Elementary School in Wahoo and St. John’s Elementary School in Weston.

More than 30 students participate in the club, which has produced many champions over the past few years. Six of the club’s 10 middle school teams qualified for state competition this year, two teams won state awards while two teams were state champions and another was runner-up. Three of the middle school teams have qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas next month.

“We are so excited that these kids have had great success this past year and look forward to seeing them in world competition,” Krueger said.

Darryl Zanuck Award

Darryl Zanuck was a movie producer, studio executive, Academy Award winner and Wahoo native who was known to take risks and use his innovative, creative, visionary and sometimes controversial style as a director to pull projects together.

While Jerry and Arlene Johnson may not be seen as “risk takers,” their devotion to Wahoo and willingness to roll up their sleeves and do what needs to be done for the community are as legendary as Zanuck’s legacy. Arlene Johnson grew up in Wahoo, and after she married Jerry, they lived elsewhere for a while. But they eventually returned to Wahoo and became involved members of the community. They are involved in numerous groups and organizations in Wahoo and the state.

“It’s hard not to imagine an event or community activity that Jerry and Arlene do not attend or are a part of,” Krueger said. “Darryl Zanuck’s work touched the lives of so many people. Jerry and Arlene, your presence in Wahoo has also enriched the lives of us all.”

Sam Crawford Award

While Wahoo is known for its sports prowess, trap shooting may not spring to mind when thinking of local sporting excellence. The Bishop Neumann Trap Shooting team has made their mark in the sport and in the community, and for that they have earned the Sam Crawford Award for excellence in the local sporting community.

Crawford was a legend in the diamond in Wahoo and in Major League Baseball, where he was known for his hitting prowess while playing for the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

The Bishop Neumann trap team has been in existence for over 15 years, started by Fr. Thomas Kuffel. The current team has 24 members from Bishop Neumann and Wahoo Public.

“This nontraditional sport has continued to take aim at providing an additional opportunity for youth to compete,” Krueger said.

Howard Hanson Award

Marcene Havelka strolled the streets of Wahoo playing tunes on her accordion during the pandemic, bringing music to the community to lift spirits in the midst of COVID restrictions. That is just one example of the many times Havelka has shared her musical gift with area residents while performing at special events, nursing homes, senior centers, museums and veterans programs.

The gifted musician and composer received the Howard Hanson Award, given in the name of the Wahoo native known for his commitment to the cultural and performing arts. He was a composer, conductor, educator, music theorist and champion of American classical music. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Music and several other prestigious awards.

“We are thankful to Marcene for her talent, for keeping our toes tapping and making our hearts happy,” Krueger said.

Clarence Anderson Award

Clarence Anderson studied horses so he could capture the beauty in his drawings. Alissa Hansen studies the community she lives in and draws the people and places around her to capture their beauty, garnering her the coveted Anderson award for 2022.

Anderson was an author and illustrator of children’s books, which inspired him to be creative and innovative. He was known world-wide for his approach to life, work and education.

Hansen has passed her passion and talent for art to her children, Aspen and Rune. She has also shown them the importance of being involved in the community since they moved to Wahoo a few years ago. They helped organize the sidewalk chalk competition during the Wahoo 150 celebration and have worked on projects for the Chamber, Saunders County Museum and many local businesses. Hansen’s artwork was selected for the cover of the new 2022 Wahoo Chamber Directory, published by the Wahoo Newspaper.

Bennett Sisters Award

The Wahoo Community Foundation received the Bennett Sisters Award for 2022. The award is named for Wahoo’s Laudenschlager sisters, who were known as the Bennett Sisters while performing on CBS radio.

Jerry Johnson and Julie Lausterer accepted the award on behalf of the Wahoo Community Foundation.

The organization has been working since 2009 to benefit the Wahoo community with projects at Hackberry Park, the Wahoo Dog Park, the Wahoo trails system and the Veterans Memorial as the Saunders County Courthouse. The WCF also has been involved in numerous scholarship funds, donor-advised funds and many community assists.

“The good works of the foundation are sometimes not recognized so we thank those involved this evening for their vision and generosity,” Krueger said.

Macel Hoppe Award

Macel Hoppe was an entrepreneur who was very active in the Chamber and gave to the community. The award given in her name was presented to local business owner and Chamber board member Kathryn Nygren for her creativity, vision and involvement in the community.

As Nygren’s business, Found and Flora, grew in Wahoo, so did her involvement in Chamber activities and community projects. Along with the Chamber board, she serves on other community boards and is always one of the first to offer to help and generate ideas. She is the Chamber vice president and serves on the Economic Development Advisory Board. She also created the Merry Market, an annual Chamber retail event.

“We’ve come to rely on her enthusiasm and energy,” Krueger said. “When Kathryn Nygren is involved with it, you know good things are going to happen.”

Envision Wahoo Award

The developers behind the renovation of a group of businesses on Broadway in downtown Wahoo have earned the Envision Wahoo Award, which is dedicated to all of those who see the value in keeping community heritage and business tradition alive in Wahoo.

Wanahoo LLC (Bob and Garret Soup and Bill and Mike Hancock) and Buckmaster Construction (Jeff and Erin Buckmaster) were honored for their efforts to restore a previously neglected stretch of downtown Wahoo that now houses a salon, printing press, yoga studio, senior housing services and photography studio.

“These developers have remodeled to help the overall appearance of our historic downtown and made Broadway a street you want to stroll instead of pass by,” Krueger said.

Citizen of the Year

Although Sarah Kruse does not live in Wahoo, she is a part of daily life in the community as the director of the Wahoo Senior Center and as a volunteer for various activities.

Along with her duties as director of the senior center, Kruse also oversees the Thrift Store there and the Senior Handi-Van program. She is also a 4-H leader and is very involved in all areas of the Saunders County 4-H program.

“Her job description does not define what she pours into this community,” said Krueger. “Sarah, Wahoo is so fortunate that you are connected to our community and we thank you for all you do.”

Terry O’Brien

Business of the Year

The winner of the Terry O’Brien Business of the Year award embodies a successful business that inspires local community development through leadership and growth. It was named for Terry O’Brien, who was an amazing promoter of Wahoo business and economic growth.

The 2022 winner is Wahoo Concrete, a business that impacts every day life in Wahoo and the surrounding area. Founded 60 years ago by Robert Beaman, the business began with a focus on building a reputation for excellence. Sue Beaman joined her father in the business more than 30 years ago and continued to grow and expand the company after his death in 1999. Her sister, Sandi Massie, also joined the business. Today, they continue to build the company’s reputation.

The business has diversified over the years and is known for pre-cast production of box culverts and bridge slats. Their methods are used by other companies across the country.

They provide Ready Mixed concrete to clients in Douglas, Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties.

“One could argue that the growth and success of our community came hand-in-hand with their good work, and although they once had plants in Omaha and Denver, the fact is that they chose to grow right here in Wahoo,” said Krueger.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper.