Wahoo and Ashland roundabouts delayed

WAHOO – Two roundabouts that are being planned for Saunders County highway intersections have been delayed due to problems obtaining materials.

On Friday, Aug. 26, Thomas Goodbarn, Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 1 engineer, updated the status of roundabout projects proposed for Wahoo and Ashland.

In late 2021, the NDOT proposed modular roundabout designs for the Highway 77/109 intersection near Wahoo and the Highway 6/66 junction in Ashland.

The Wahoo roundabout project came about after two fatality accidents occurred at the Highway 77/109 intersection in less than one year.

Three Wahoo siblings were killed in July 2021 while crossing the intersection. Monica Chohon, 18, James Chohon, 11, and Andrew Chohon, 7, died attempting to cross Highway 77/92. Chohon’s car was heading south through the intersection when an eastbound pickup collided with the vehicle.

In September 2020, Saunders County Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife, Marty, were killed at the same intersection under similar circumstances. With Larry Mach at the wheel, they were crossing Highway 77/92 heading south when a pickup heading towards the east hit their vehicle.

After the Mach accident, family members demanded changes be made at the intersection. Following the deaths of the Chohon children, public outcry increased.

Phone calls from Wahoo city officials, requests for action by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors and an online petition helped facilitate a video review of the intersection recorded during a three-week period to examine existing conditions and driver behavior. From the review, the proposed modifications were developed and announced in November 2021.

Temporary modifications were put in place on November 2021 that restricted lanes and reduced speed at the intersection. These measures were to be in effect until a modular roundabout was to be installed this summer.

Construction of the Ashland roundabout was also supposed to take place this summer.

A modular roundabout in Ashland was proposed around the same time and was supported by a resolution adopted by the Ashland City Council on Nov. 4, 2021.

Issues at the Ashland intersection have long been a concern for area residents. After the floods in spring 2019 closed major arteries into Omaha, traffic was rerouted onto Highway 6. Because of the increased number of vehicles going through the intersection, a temporary traffic light was installed.

The public called for the traffic light to be made permanent. But the NDOT determined that was not the best solution for the Ashland intersection. State officials told the city council that roundabouts are proven to be safe, can reduce overall traffic delivery and would fit well at the intersection.

Other benefits of roundabouts as laid out by the NDOT include more efficient flow of traffic, lower operation and maintenance costs than traffic signals and, if vehicles are involved in a crash, the damage is generally less severe because the vehicles are traveling at slower speeds.

Both projects were delayed because of issues getting materials, Goodbarn said. The modular roundabout design uses modular plastic boards that are milled with a computer numerical control (CNC) machine and attached with anchors covered with plugs that absorb impact between the vehicles and the anchors, according to materials supplied by Vortex, the manufacturer of the modular roadway system.

Vortex had issues providing the materials for these roundabouts, which delayed the projects. Goodbarn said they are moving forward with the Ashland roundabout project, and bids were let on Aug. 25. The bids are still being analyzed and if accepted, the project will begin in the next few months.

“Hopefully we’ll get it in this fall,” he said.

However, if the bids are not accepted, they will look at the project again, and may go straight in with a permanent roundabout rather than the temporary modular version.

The original plan for the modular version was to be a temporary solution that NDOT would analyze to see how it worked. If successful, they would take out the modular roundabout and install a permanent one. If officials determined the roundabout was not the best plan for the area, the road could go back to its original state with few lasting effects.

The delay caused even greater changes to the Wahoo roundabout project. Rather than start with a temporary modular roundabout, the NDOT will go straight into constructing a permanent roundabout at the intersection of Highways 77 and 109, according to Goodbarn.

The NDOT is integrating the roundabout into the beltway project that will ultimately create a four-lane roadway between Lincoln and Fremont.

“It will be a permanent feature on that segment of improvement,” Goodbarn said.

With the proposed changes in the project, the public input process will be started again to gain feedback from local government agencies and residents.

“We would like to let it (for bids) in ’23 and build it in ’24,” stated Goodbarn.

Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson said during the June 28 city council meeting that the state was considering other options for the intersection, and mentioned a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) as a possibility.

An RCUT intersection prevents direct crossing and left-turn movements at an intersection. Drivers must turn left onto the highway and make a U-turn at a designated spot, according to information on the NDOT website.

But Goodbarn said RCUT would not work because of the Lake Wanahoo dam.

“I think roundabout is the way to go,” he said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.