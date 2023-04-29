WAHOO – Thanks to a funding grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Saunders County deputies were able to participate in the nationwide crackdown on distracted driving during the U-Drive U Text U Pay campaign that ran April 3-9. During the grant period, Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg reported that deputies issued 14 citations and a combined total of 55 warnings and violation cards.

While the high-visibility enforcement mobilization is over for now, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office wants motorists to remember the dangers of texting and distracted driving beyond the enforcement effort. Next time you think about checking your phone when you are driving, remember: U Drive – U Text – U Pay.