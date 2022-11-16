Two incumbents re-elected, one unseated in city council election

WAHOO – Two incumbents were re-elected and another unseated in the Wahoo City Council election, according to unofficial results.

Incumbent Carl Warford retains his seat in Ward 1 after defeating Sean Kerby in the General Election. Warford earned 244 votes, while Kerby received 206 votes.

Warford said he is looking forward to serving another term on the city council.

“I’m excited to have that trust put in me again,” he said.

In his second term, Warford wants to focus on housing. Even though residential development in Wahoo is expanding, affordable rental units or houses in the price range of a first-time buyer are scarce.

“I’d love to find a way to fill that middle gap,” he said.

Warford would also like to bring back a proposal to allow all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) in parts of Wahoo. It’s an idea he has suggested to the council multiple times with no success, he said.

Parking is another issue in Wahoo that Warford hopes the council will address in the future.

Kerby said he was not shocked by the outcome of the election, but he was pleased that less than 40 votes separated him from his opponent.

“I’m not disappointed in the vote spread between us,” he said.

Kerby called himself a “relatively unknown guy” who has lived in Wahoo for two years. He plans to run for city council again in the future, although he is not sure whether that will be in two or four years.

In Ward 2, challenger Shane Sweet unseated Karen Boop by garnering over 100 more votes than the incumbent. Sweet received 303 votes, while 184 voters chose Boop.

Sweet said his desire to be involved in the community led him to run for city council; he did not run just to oust the incumbent.

“I’m looking forward to serving the community and trying to make a difference,” he said.

One of Sweet’s first priorities as a council member will be to figure out ways to expand business offering in the community.

“I’d like to see more business come into our area – friendlier, more inviting,” he said.

He will also embrace growth, but in a controlled manner.

“We’re growing very fast, and we’ve got to keep up with that from an infrastructure standpoint and from a business needs standpoint,” he said.

Boop said she was disappointed with the results of the election, “because I really did want to serve the citizens of Wahoo.”

The loss also means the council will be made up solely of men once again.

“The council will lose a woman’s perspective,” she said.

Boop said she enjoyed her four years on the city council. During that time, she attended every League of Municipalities conference offered and brought what she learned back to the council.

After she leaves the council next month, Boop will have more time to focus on her tax business, Anchor Bookkeeping and Tax Services, which just moved to a new location in downtown Wahoo.

“I’m just looking forward to see what the Lord has in store for me now,” she said.

In Ward 3, Stuart Krejci retains his council seat with 404 votes. He was unopposed.

Jerry Johnson was the sole candidate on the ballot for mayor. He was re-elected with 1,307 votes.

The election results are considered unofficial until the state canvassing board certifies the results on Dec. 5. County election officials have until Nov. 28 to submit results to the Nebraska Secretary of State.