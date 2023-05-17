WAHOO – Tornadoes that touched down right across the county line were visible to many living in Wahoo and the northern half of Saunders County last Friday evening.

But there were no touchdowns confirmed in the county from a line of storms that moved northeast, skipping much of Saunders County and the Omaha metro area.

Multiple photographs from local residents showed up on social media as the storm erupted in the late afternoon and early evening of May 12.

Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller said he has not received any reports of damage as of Monday.

Brent Littrell got pictures of a distant tornado about 10 miles north of his rural home six miles north of Malmo. Later, pea to marble-sized hail fell on their property.

Sarah Kruse had just gotten to home from her job as the director of the Wahoo Senior Center when she recorded a funnel cloud between North Bend and Ames in Dodge County from the driveway of her home rural Morse Bluff.

“This is from our driveway and is probably six miles north of us,” she wrote on Facebook.

Other photos taken from within Wahoo city limits of a funnel cloud made it seem much closer than it looked. But sirens were sounded in Wahoo and other parts of Saunders County as a precautionary measure when a tornado warning was issued for the county.

However, the National Weather Service in Valley said two-inch hail was reported two miles southwest of Morse Bluff in Saunders County at about 5:30 p.m. by a trained weather spotter. About 10 minutes later, hail was on the other side of the small village; this time hail about 1.5 inches in diameter fell three miles to the northeast.

At 6 p.m., members of the public reported wind damage that included broken tree limbs and shingles blowing from rooftops in Morse Bluff.

Three storm survey teams from the Valley office worked multiple locations across eastern Nebraska, NWS meteorologist Van DeWald said. Two teams surveyed “a long track circulation” that produced numerous reports of damage across Dodge and Burt counties from as many as five tornadoes, he said.

The preliminary survey recorded indications of “a possible multiple vortex tornado” in northern Dodge County, according to a National Weather Service statement. Those five tornadoes were categorized from EF-0 to EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale that rates the storms according to wind speed.

An EF-0 rating means wind speeds were between 65 mph and 85 mph. An EF-2 would denote wind speeds between 111 mph and 135 mph.

“The storms occurred mostly in open country with most of the damage at farmsteads about 35 miles west of Omaha,” DeWald said. “Move those storms 35 miles to the east (near large population centers) and the damage could have been devastating.”

A third survey team investigated damage reports in parts of Stanton, Colfax, Platte, Madison, Pierce and Boone counties. This team’s preliminary results indicate there were five EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-unknowns in those counties. A downburst with up to 70 mph winds also was noted in the town of Pilger in Stanton County.

“So far, we have seven tornadoes in northeast Nebraska, five tornadoes in that long track across Dodge and Burt counties and another possible two tornadoes in southeast Nebraska,” DeWald said. “We still have a survey to do around Falls City (in Richardson County).”

(Kevin Cole of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.)