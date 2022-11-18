Storage Ninjas acquires Waverly Self Storage

WAVERLY – Storage Ninjas, a family-owned and operated company in Nebraska, is proud to announce the acquisition Waverly Self Storage. The sale was finalized on Oct. 3. The facility is located at 10960 N. 142nd St. in Waverly.

The facility, now known as Storage Ninjas – Waverly, includes 27,000 square feet of self-storage with more than 130 units. A 240 square feet office on the premises is also available for rent with utilities included.

“We are excited to be part of the Waverly community,” co-owner Katherine D’Agostino said. “I look forward to making big changes in the coming weeks to optimize the facility operations and customer service.”

D’Agostino also has two Storage Ninjas locations in Nebraska – one in Ashland and one in Grand Island.

The Ashland facility opened Aug. 29 at 100 Hwy 6, one month after the Grand Island location began taking customers.

Storage Ninjas employs one full-time manager, Angel Trinh and a part-time employee to oversee all three sites.

D’Agostino lives in Lincoln with her husband, Eric, and sons Max and Nick.

Storage Ninjas will transition the Waverly facility to an online rental portal and install an automatic gate to improve tenant access. DaVinci locks will also be provided with each unit for new tenants. Storage units can be rented online at https://www.storage-ninjas.com/waverly. They can also be reserved by speaking to the customer service team via phone at 531-208-3437.