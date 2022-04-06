Stolen construction equipment found in Saunders County

CERESCO – Construction equipment stolen from west Omaha was found in a rural area of Saunders County between Ceresco and Valparaiso last week.

Sgt. Chris Lichtenberg of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to property on County Road 23 between County Road A and B to investigate a tip about stolen property.

The property in question, a Caterpillar Skid Steer and a grapple bucket and brush cutter attachment, had been stolen from a construction site at the intersection of Bob Boozer Boulevard and Pacific Street in Omaha, Lichtenberg.

The owner of EZ Enterprises of Springfield contacted Caterpillar, which activated an app on the machine to find its location. After learning the equipment was possibly in Saunders County, the owner called the Omaha Police Department on March 28, but was not able to get an officer to respond. So he contacted the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

“He called us at 9:30 p.m. that night,” Lichtenberg said.

Lichtenberg and three deputies went to the location and conducted surveillance for about 90 minutes. During that time, they saw the suspect, William Rader, operating the Skid Steer.

The deputies and Lichtenberg drove onto the property and contacted the owner, Rader. They verified that the Skid Steer was stolen and arrested Rader. He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

The stolen equipment was worth about $86,000.

While at the Rader residence, a second man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. Lydell Murray of Gretna was wanted for failure to appear in court for a traffic citation.

