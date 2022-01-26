 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sladky, 90th
90th birthday

Emily Sladky

WAHOO – Emily Sladky is turning 90 on Feb. 5.

The family would like you celebrate with her. Please send well wishes to 138 S. Sycamore St., Wahoo, NE 68066.

