MALMO – After going door-to-door for years to raise money for area organizations, the Malmo community opted to make a change. Seventy years ago, the first Malmo Community Benefit Auction was held to raise money for local charities.

The event has been held ever since except 2021, when it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tradition continues on Monday, Feb. 20, as the President’s Day event returns for another year.

Starting at 7 p.m., bidding will begin for items donated by individuals and businesses in the community.

The auction is a combined effort between the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion Post in Malmo, according to Don Proett, who has been helping to organize the event for the past 10 years or so.

Members from the Legion and the fire department volunteer to form the auction committee. This year, the committee includes Proett, Larry Dauel, Fred Proskovec and Dennis Fujan representing the American Legion and Rick Gustafson, Justin Sousek and Nathan Fries from the fire department.

The committees send out 180 letters to local residents and businesses in and around Malmo to invite people to attend the auction and ask for donations, which can be dropped off after 1 p.m. on Feb. 20. Committee members will also pick up items if needed.

“Anything clean and of value will be greatly appreciated,” the letter states.

Some of the most popular items on the auction block include packages of fresh kolaches and quilts made by the Czech Presbyterian Church quilting guild, Proett said.

Auctioneering is provided by local auctioneers who volunteer their time for the event. There will be auctioneers from Jack Nitz and Associates, along with John Sousek, Marvin Bohac and Brian Machovec calling the auction.

Many organizations have benefited from the auction proceeds over the last seven decades. Proett said the Legion and fire department use some of the money to continue their charity efforts in the community. But the bulk of the funds are given to a long list of charities that work on research for diseases and illnesses like cancer, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, Crohn’s disease and colitis.

The auction will also provide money for the Wahoo VFW Christmas Drive, the TeamMates mentoring program, Children’s Hospital in Omaha, blood drives in Wahoo and Camp Kitaki in South Bend.

Proett said the committee is pleased they can give to so many different organizations.

“We kind of feel good that we can give this money out to all these charities,” he said.

With the auction taking place every year on Presidents’ Day in February, the weather can be a factor when it comes to attendance. Snow, ice and wind can keep people away from the event, according to Proett. But this year’s forecast is favorable, with the possibility of a high of 47 degrees that day.

Along with the auction, there will be a lunch served. The money raised is also donated back to the auction, Proett said.