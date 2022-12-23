Saunders County Robotics awarded $5,000 Improvement Grant

WAHOO – Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) and The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) are proud to announce a $5,000 grant awarded to the Saunders County Robotics Club.

The Saunders County Robotics Club accepted the grant from Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Wahoo at the Saunders County Fairgrounds, where the robotics club meets.

The Saunders County Robotics Club, which is part of 4-H, has grown by 800% over the last 10 years. Club organizers plan to purchase a tool chest, dollies, a bandsaw, workbenches and storage totes to meet the organization’s growing needs. The club is a non-profit organization run 100% by volunteer coaches who focus on STEM robotics for students of all ages. They learn to create and program robots.

“We’re proud to present this check to the Saunders County Robotics club. When youth can use STEM techniques while striving to come up with new inventions, it’s a win-win for learning and technology. We’re happy to be a part in making this happen,” said NNTC GM Pat McElroy.

More than 200 applications for this grant were received from all over the U.S. Thirty-one communities were awarded $142,000 from the FRS in conjunction with their local telephone company.

Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company is a telephone, internet and television service provider headquartered in Jackson. NNTC serves 30 communities throughout 24 counties in northeast Nebraska.

The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) is the philanthropic arm of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association and its members.