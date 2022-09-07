Rock band to visit Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS – Weaving a high-energy, live rock performance with testimony of the artists’ life lessons on finance, Gooding will visit Cedar Bluffs on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. to share with students how financial literacy and being purposeful enable them to make dreams realities.

The Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE) coordinates and secures sponsors for the band’s visit to Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.

Jennifer Davidson, president of the NCEE and assistant professor of practice in economics, explained why the band’s music and message are a win-win for young people.

“Partnering with Funding the Future and nationally known musicians has been the most fun and engaging way to bring the important financial literacy message to today’s students. The rock concert catches the students off guard and they are paying attention. Once the musicians establish their cool factor, the financial literacy medicine goes down and students are open to the message,” she said.

After the concert, the band talks to students about the importance of saving, how compound interest works, why to stay away from payday lenders and how it’s “rock n roll” to have the financial freedom to live your dreams.

Since 2015, the NCEE has partnered with Funding the Future, a nonprofit committed to teaching financial literacy to students through music that was founded founded by Gooding, the musician who founded the three-person band bearing his name. More than 15,500 students at 32 Nebraska schools have been reached with this important, engaging and unique message. The musicians’ message resonates with students because they openly discuss financial misconceptions that impacted them early in their careers.

“Some people think rock and roll and financial literacy don’t have much to do with each other, but they actually do,” said Gooding. “It wasn’t until I saw what we do as a business that it began allowing us the freedom to do what we wanted. We’re on our own music label now, so we play what we want to play and tour how we want to tour. We wouldn’t be able to do it if we weren’t investing in ourselves.”

Gooding’s music has been featured in television shows and motion pictures such as “CSI,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Daily Show,” “Iron Man 2,” “Walk the Line” and “Suicide Squad.” Inspired by their work with Quincy Jones as part of Operation HOPE, they helped create Funding the Future.

The Nebraska Council on Economic Education is a 501(c)3 non-profit, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business. Its mission is to act as a catalyst and lead a statewide initiative to advance economic literacy by primarily focusing on educating Nebraska’s students and providing professional development for K-12 educators.

For more information on NCEE, contact Davidson at jdavidson2@unl.edu or visit nebraskacouncil.unl.edu.

