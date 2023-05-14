WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska welcomed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) disaster declaration announcement allowing farm operators from certain counties to apply for Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loan assistance.

“Food security is national security, and it is essential we support our farmers and ranchers during tough seasons to ensure the continued production of our food supply,” said Ricketts. “Nebraska farm operators have been struggling in the face of record-breaking drought conditions, and I encourage all eligible for the emergency assistance to apply. If our office can help you navigate the process, please reach out to us.”

The USDA announced 13 Nebraska counties as primary natural disaster areas due to the ongoing drought.

The contiguous counties include Cass and Saunders.

The announcement also classified 31 counties as contiguous counties. This designation allows farm operators in the primary and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for the FSA emergency loan assistance. Farmers eligible have 8 months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

If you are a resident of one of these counties, have endured damages, or are unsure about your eligibility for emergency loan assistance, please visit www.farmers.gov/recover, www.ricketts.senate.gov/services or call 202-224-4224.