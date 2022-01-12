RC school board cites reasons for centralized campus

But board member Matt Blanchard said the district’s focus has to be on the best interest of the students and the longevity of its facilities.

“I hate to say, but we can’t worry about the towns,” Blanchard said. “We’ve got to do what’s best for our kids. I mean, we’re not in the business to run a town. We’re in the business to run a school.”

If the district were to build a new PK-5 building on the central campus, it would be funded using a $14.3 million bond. And if the board chooses to build a new high school building (which would include a performing arts center), it would use a $25 million bond.

“The choices you have to make absolutely come down to finances,” Johnson said to the board. “But if that is your initial and primary purpose for your decisions, I would tell you, ‘You missed the boat.’ The primary purpose for your decisions need to be about what’s best for our kids.”

Blanchard said it is past time for the district to make some serious upgrades.

“We didn’t buy 67 acres to have an organic farmer farm it,” he said, in reference to Raymond Central High School’s current property.