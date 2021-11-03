Owen Industries to acquire Omaha Steel Castings

WAHOO – Owen Industries, Inc (OII), parent company of PVS Structures, PVS Metals, NPS Metals, MVS Metals and NP Finishing, has acquired the assets of Omaha Steel Castings in Wahoo. This acquisition provides Owen Industries an opportunity to acquire a newly built, state-of-the-art facility, considered one of the strongest and most capable steel foundries in the United States.

OII is excited to expand its offerings to include the design and production of innovative casting solutions for industries that demand optimal performance and reliability. OII sees an enormous opportunity to offer a wider range of steel materials and services to current and future customers in the industrial, commercial, nuclear, energy and bridge sectors, many of them located in the central United States. This will create additional competitive advantages to our customers. In addition to these synergies, this combination of assets will allow us to grow from within, and help drive efficiencies and additional offerings:

Scrap Steel that can be produced through Owen Industries normal processes, now can be directly utilized by Omaha Steel to melt and produce castings

Several of the value-add services from coatings to machining, can be utilized to offer more to our customers, while creating opportunities for Owen Industries