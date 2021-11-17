Original drawing comes to Wahoo

WAHOO – Denise Lawver loves estate sales. But she loves them even more when she can buy an original drawing by one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons at an estate sale and then donate it to the Wahoo Public Library.

Lawver, who is the library director, made the recent purchase at an estate sale in Omaha. She was drawn to the sale after reading an article in the Omaha World-Herald.

A valuable painting had been discovered while preparations were being made for the estate sale. The painting, called “The Sanley Farm,” was by Dale Nichols, a David City native known for his art depicting prairie landscapes and red barn winter scenes.

The painting was of a farm that sits east of Surprise in Butler County. It is where Nichols sister and her husband lived. It was painted in 1933 and catalogued by the Art Reference Bureau a few years later, but it basically disappeared not long after that.

Apparently, it had been on the wall of an Omaha home for many years.

The estate sale company had the painting appraised. It is valued at between $60,000 and $75,000. A family member hopes to purchase it to add to the collection of Nichols’ work at Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City.