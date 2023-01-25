OPPD board updated on Yutan solar project

OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District Board heard an update on solar projects during its Jan. 19 monthly board meeting.

Earlier this week, during the board’s committee meetings, OPPD provided directors with an update on the Power with Purpose (PwP) project to add up to 600 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar generation and 600 MW of natural gas generation. This will provide the necessary capacity to reliably serve our growing communities.

Work on OPPD’s first utility-scale solar project, the 81-MW Platteview Solar facility in Saunders County, is on track. Some of the ongoing activities include construction at the interconnection substation and regular meetings with Saunders County leaders and the community to provide project updates. And, once the ground begins to thaw, work will begin to drive structural piles.

The board of directors elected members who will serve in leadership roles for 2023. Janece Mollhoff of Ashland, who represents Subdivision 7, was elected vice chair.

Eric Williams, who represents Subdivision 6, will serve as board chair for this year. He takes the reins from Amanda Bogner, who had held the position since 2021. Craig Moody, who represents Subdivision 5, will serve as secretary. Mary Spurgeon, who represents Subdivision 3, will serve as treasurer.

The board also welcomed a new member. Director Matt Core was elected to serve Subdivision 4, replacing Rick Yoder, who did not seek re-election. Core is a lieutenant with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office. He serves as the assistant administrative commander, among other responsibilities with the department.

The board also confirmed standing committee assignments for this coming year. Director Spurgeon will serve as Finance Committee chair. Director Sara Howard, who represents Subdivision 2, will serve as Public Information Committee chair. Director Moody will serve as System Management and Nuclear Oversight Committee chair. Director Bogner, who represents Subdivision 1, will serve as Governance Committee chair.

The next all-committees meeting will be held in-person Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at OPPD Energy Plaza, 9W, 444 S. 16th St., as well as virtually, via Webex. The meeting link and instructions will be available at OPPD.com/CommitteeAgenda, beginning about 9:45 a.m., depending on the duration of a preceding closed-session meeting, if needed.

The next monthly board meeting is Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m., both in-person at the Legislative Chamber of the Omaha Civic Center, 1819 Farnam St., as well as virtually via Webex. The public can attend virtually by accessing the meeting link and instructions at OPPD.com/BoardAgenda, beginning at 4:45 p.m.