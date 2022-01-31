Non-traditional students earn degrees through Learning Centers

“I was very hesitant due to being nervous and unsure of how it all worked,” she said about the robots. “With the wonderful help of SCC staff, I was able to navigate to and from classes via robot. After the first few times of driving it and getting over the nervousness, I was hooked.”

Shultz learned a lot about herself as a student, too. She discovered that she achieved much better taking online classes than she thought she would. However, she also knew that math was one of her more challenging subjects, and she did better with those classes in-person. She encourages others to try this route.

“The biggest thing was flexibility, time and saving money,” she explained. “I was able to take classes as my schedule allowed, I didn’t have to drive an hour or so getting to and from, and I didn’t have to wait around for my next class to begin.”

Thumser found herself in a similar situation. The 53-year-old was taking classes at a for-profit college when she decided to check out the Learning Center at Plattsmouth. She took the Accuplacer test and started at SCC soon after.