New addition at St. Wenceslaus school brings everything under one roof

WAHOO – When the wind chill dipped below zero for the first time this winter, Mike Weiss was happy.

Not because winter was making its presence known in Wahoo.

Because the elementary students at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School would not have to venture out in the cold to go to lunch or to band practice.

Since a new addition was built at the school, located in the heart of Wahoo, elementary students at the parochial school no longer have to walk down to Bishop Neumann High School to eat their lunch.

Now, they dine in a brand new lunchroom located near the new entrance to the school.

The new cafeteria is just one of the many new or updated facilities available to the students and staff in the new addition, which was first used as the school year started in August.

“We needed it so bad for the functionality of education and safety of the kids,” said Weiss, principal at St. Wenceslaus School.

Along with the new cafeteria, the addition includes a music classroom, library, computer room and pre-K classroom.

One of the main reasons for the project was to keep all of the students under one roof for the first time in school history.

Every day, elementary students were walking a block and a half to eat lunch in the high school cafeteria.

Not only was it an inconvenience to have to put on coats and boots for the trip, but they also had to cross a busy street on the way.

Now the students quickly move from classroom to cafeteria without stepping outdoors.

The elementary meals are prepared at the high school and transported to the elementary school. School officials opted to save money by installing a warming oven, refrigerator and microwave at the elementary rather than a full kitchen.

The lunchroom can hold 166 students at a time, with tables that are stored in cubbies along the walls. It can also be used by parish members for public functions, Weiss said.

Band students in fifth and sixth were also making a trip to the high school for class before the new addition gave them their own classroom, just off the cafeteria.

Before the new addition was built, band students had to store their instruments under a stairwell. The new band room has cubbies for instruments and plenty of space for chairs and music stands.

The room is also used for elementary music instruction, which each student receives twice a week.

The new library is also located off of the lunchroom, and is a far cry from the cramped space where it was previously located.

Weiss said as enrollment grew years ago, the original library – located on the school’s second floor – was taken over to be used as a classroom. The stage in the elementary gym was boarded up and turned into the library by the PTA.

Now the library has its own dedicated room, with plenty of space for books and story time.

“There are more books, and much more ambiance,” said Weiss.

The students had also outgrown the computer room, Weiss said. It could hold only 15 computers, which did not accommodate an entire classroom at one time.

The new computer room has 24 computers, more than enough for each classroom. The largest section of one class at St. Wenceslaus is 23 students, Weiss said.

The former computer room is now being used as a resource classroom, Weiss said.

The addition also allowed for the relocation of speech pathology from a hallway shared by the Title 1 program to a former PE storage room.

One of the main goals of the new addition was to eliminate a portable classroom that had been in use much longer than originally intended.

Weiss said the temporary structure was installed about 30 years ago and was meant to stay only for a few years. But necessity kept the portable in use for decades.

The portable was not an ideal space for education, the principal said.

“That wasn’t where you want your kids,” said Weiss.

The portable was the first home of St. Wenceslaus’ Pre-K program, which was started by Julie Swanson 25 years ago.

St. Wenceslaus was ahead of its time by having a Pre-K program, but finding a home was a problem. When the music room needed to relocate to the portable, Pre-K moved into a former house the parish owned. Then the parish remodeled a garage next to another former house, this one being used for the church office.

Now the Pre-K students can learn and play in what Weiss calls the “Taj Mahal” – the new classroom in the lower level of the addition.

“For the first time in our history, they’re part of our building here,” he said.

The Pre-K program’s 28 students are split into two sections – one that meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and another that attends school on Tuesday and Thursday.

Swanson said the youngsters are thrilled to be in the same building as the older students.

“They love seeing their brothers and sisters,” she said.

Across the hall from the Pre-K room is a space for before- and after-school programs and the summer child care program. Both programs were also able to expand with the new space.

“It’s been a great income provider for us, but it’s also helping our families,” said Weiss.

With the removal of the portable classroom, the play area was also revamped and upgraded.

The space used for recess and outdoor PE was originally next to a street, creating a safety hazard.

“We used to have cars driving back and forth right through this all the time,” Weiss said.

The city allowed the parish to barricade one block of East Second Street to create a unified campus that extends from the elementary school to the church office.

The project broke ground in 2021, but was many years in the making, according to Weiss.

“This has been in the works for 17 years,” he said.

In 2007, the school sent a survey to the parish asking what families wanted to see when it came to improvements to the school and church.

The No. 1 response was to build an addition to the school.

The first Wenceslaus school was a three-story building that opened in 1910 and originally taught grades 1 to 10. Under the direction of the Benedictine Sisters, the students and teachers lived in the school. The school later added grades 11 and 12.

In 1964, Bishop Neumann High School was built and St. Wenceslaus became a K-8 school. Eventually, seventh and eighth grades relocated to the high school building.

The current school building was built in 1989, during Weiss’ second year at St. Wenceslaus. Six years later, an increase in enrollment led to the construction of an addition.

After several years, $1.6 million had been raised for the new addition and work was set to begin in May 2020. But just a few weeks before work was to begin, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Diocese of Lincoln – which oversees Catholic churches in southern Nebraska – delayed the project.

Suspending the project for a year cost the parish another $800,000, Weiss said, as prices went up due to manufacturer shutdowns and shortages of materials.

The parish sought more donations, and raised over half of the additional cost. The diocese loaned the parish the rest of the money so the project could get underway.

Work began in May 2021 and was done by the end of March 2022.

Although the delay cost the parish nearly a million dollars in overages and set the schedule back a year, it could have been worse, Weiss said. The contractor, Cheever Construction of Lincoln, had ordered or obtained price quotes for materials in 2021 in anticipation of the original start date.

“That gave us a head start on things,” he said.

So when the work actually began, they were ahead of the game, said Weiss, who was also the boys basketball coach for Bishop Neumann for many years.

“We hit the ground running pretty smoothly,” he said.

Now, the time the students are enjoying the new classrooms and cafeteria and the educators are enjoying the extra time they have with their students, who no longer have to take time from their classroom work to walk to the high school for lunch or music.

“You can see with the curriculum, with time on task, how it helped everyone,” Weiss said.

The project not only addresses present needs, but was designed for future expansion if necessary.

“It’s made to add on to the north,” Weiss said.

The parish will continue to seek donations to raise the rest of the money for the addition, which ended up totaling $2.4 million.

“It’s the best investment you can ever make when you invest in the future of our kids,” he said.