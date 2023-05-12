LINCOLN – For the week ending April 30, 2023, there were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 41% short, 22% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 45% very short, 38% short, 17% adequate, and 0% surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn planted was 30%, ahead of 25% last year, and near 29% for the five year average. Emerged was 1%, equal to last year, and near 2% average.

Soybeans planted were 16%, near 17% last year and 13% average.

Winter wheat condition rated 18% very poor, 33% poor, 35% fair, 12% good, and 2% excellent.

Sorghum planted was 1%, near 2% average.

Oats planted was 84%, near 87% last year, but ahead of 77% average. Emerged was 43%, near

46% last year, and equal to average.

Data for this news release were provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.