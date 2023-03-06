LINCOLN – Nebraska Treasurer John Murante recently announced the Nebraska Child Support Payment Center has introduced the NE Rapid Pay mobile app for Apple and Android users. This app enables paper payment processing including checks, cashier checks, and money orders through a mobile capture feature.

“We live in a mobile world and many people handle their finances almost entirely on their mobile devices. With the NE Rapid Pay app, Nebraskan’s will have a safe, secure, and convenient access to their account,” Murante said.

Payments made through NE Rapid Pay will be credited effective the date the check or money order is scanned, allowing a payment to be credited prior to midnight on even the last day of the month. Payments will be reflected in the payer’s child support account the next business day when received by 9 a.m. or the following business day if received after 9 a.m. A receipt can be sent via email after payment is accepted.

The app is available for free download on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and offers both guest and biometric authentication options.

The center currently handles 89% of child support payments electronically and 97% of distributions electronically, saving on postage, paper, and processing costs.

Nebraskans wishing to get more information regarding the new mobile app or other payment options, can contact the Customer Service team at 1-877-631-9973, Option 3 or visit childsupport.nebraska.gov for more information.