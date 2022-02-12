NDOT selects County Bridge Match Program proposals

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced 17 proposals have been selected for funding in the sixth round of the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP). The program was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act (TIA), signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in April of 2016.

“Since the passage of the Transportation Innovation Act, NDOT has worked with our partners to develop and implement programs that encourage innovation and improves the overall transportation system,” said NDOT Director John Selmer. We all understand bridges have a vital function in providing for safe and reliable travel. This program along with the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recognizes that role and the resources required to sustain the state’s bridges.

The CBMP provides funding to Nebraska counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges. The sixth request for proposals (RFP) was announced in October, with $4 million available for distribution to counties across Nebraska. Proposals were submitted by 43 counties and included 134 bridges.