NASA officials visit Mead farm

MEAD – It would seem that the nation’s space agency and Nebraska farmers would have little in common.

Earlier this week, one local farming operation learned that is not the case.

On Monday morning, officials with NASA’s Earth Science Division came to the Knuth Farm near Mead to discuss the integration of satellite imagery and other data with precision agriculture.

Kerry and Angela Knuth and their sons, Garrison and Gregory, hosted the NASA group along with officials from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including Gregory Ibach, former Nebraska Director of Agriculture and current USDA undersecretary in residence with the office of the vice president/vice chancellor.

Dr. Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, brought the group of visitors to Mead, followed by stops at farms near Giltner and Lexington, to discuss how farmers use data from satellites, including those operated by NASA.

St. Germain said NASA satellites collect data on things like water, atmosphere, weather, soil moisture and vegetation. Her division’s applied sciences team distills the data into actionable information that farmers can use in their day-to-day operations.

“We are trying to bring all that information together in a way that can be most impactful,” she said.

NASA wants to build partnerships with farmers like the Knuths to gain feedback, according to St. Germain. NASA wants to know what works well for the farmers, and what information they still need, St. Germain told the Knuths as they stood in the shop building that houses the offices for Knuth Farms.

“It’s exciting to see and get a feel for how farmers today are using data and information to inform their operations,” St. Germain said.

Kerry and Angela Knuth are eager to work with NASA.

“We’re excited to talk to you about our needs,” Angela Knuth told St. Germain.

The Knuths have access to satellite imagery now, but do not take advantage of it mainly because they have not been trained to do so.

“We don’t know how to use it,” Angela Knuth said.

But satellite imagery could be very useful as the Knuths aim to work more efficiently and effectively on the 2,300-acre property they farm with their sons.

Angela Knuth said they anticipate using satellite imagery to track growth stages of their crops and manage nutrient levels.

Satellite imagery could provide much-needed information faster than the methods they use now, Angela Knuth said. For example, they take biomass samples of their cover crops and send them off for testing, waiting days for the results to find out what types of nutrients are being put back into the soil.

Although they are not able to utilize satellite imagery to its fullest at this time, the Knuths have fully embraced many other types of technology when it comes to farming.

They use soil moisture probes and mapping to determine the amount of irrigation needed for their crops, and would like to use the same technology for fertilizer application in the future, they said, as fertilizer costs skyrocket.

“That’s something to strive for, because it’s such a huge cost for us,” Angela Knuth said.

The Knuths have embraced new farming practices in an effort to increase yields and cut costs since they began farming. They started implementing reduced tilling practices in the mid-2000s. In 2005, they went from full-tillage to strip-tilling in soybean fields and began putting fertilizer directly into the rows rather than spraying overhead.

Their corn production went fully no-till after the 2019 floods.

“And we haven’t looked back since then,” Angela Knuth said.

Now they are working with UNL to inter-seed cover crops under their corn as it continues to mature in the field.

Computers have a regular place in the Knuth farming operation as well. But software issues can make using this technology challenging. Angela Knuth said their data is often tied to the program, and if they change companies, they end up with their data in a form that is difficult to access.

Or the software programs from different companies don’t work together, so Angela Knuth ends up inputting the data repeatedly.

“We’re handling data at least three times,” she said.

The Knuths like to do things on their own – like crop scouting – and they want to be in command of their technology as well.

“We want to be in charge of it, we want to make those decisions,” Angela Knuth said.

“Make it easy to understand,” Kerry Knuth added.

Brad Doorn, NASA agriculture and water applications program manager, said his department is focused on data management.

“We’re hearing that you need to own that data,” he added.

The Knuths began working with UNL Extension six years ago on farm studies. Their proximity to the nearby University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Ithaca is a benefit, but so is their willingness to partner with the university in seven studies since 2013.

“Once we started, it was easy to let them come do projects on the farm,” Kerry Knuth said.

Now that they have made contact with NASA, the relationship will continue.

“They want to keep asking us if things are working,” Kerry Knuth said.

St. Germain said they are establishing partnerships with farmers like the Knuths to test the tools they develop at NASA or trigger a new invention in research and development.

“Their feedback is valuable to us from the operational side,” she said.