Miller awarded Cattlemen Foundation scholarship

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) announced they awarded over $56,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to fifty-one distinguished students.

All scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Valentine, Friday, June 10, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.

Area 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Scholars include Abby Miller of Mead, $1,200 Shari Flaming Memorial Scholarship.

To donate or for more information concerning the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, contact Lee Weide, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation secretary at 402-475-2333 or Jana Jensen, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation fundraising coordinator at 308-588-6299.