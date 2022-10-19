Methodist founder’s resting place honored

WAHOO – The restoration of the headstone for a founder of the Wahoo First United Methodist Church was celebrated during a brief service on Saturday afternoon.

Pastor Michael Carpenter led the service to honor the Rev. Thomas Alexander, a Methodist preacher and circuit rider who helped plant the seed for First United Methodist Church in Wahoo. A special grave marker was added to the grave, laid by Rita Lindahl.

Carpenter called Alexander a pioneer of the Methodist faith “who came to a new place with new people so that he could bring the fire of Methodism that had begun a century earlier.”

Alexander’s legacy as part of the westward movement that brought Methodism to Wahoo will continue for years to eome.

“I wonder whether Rev. Alexander, in his wildest dreams, imagined the church he helped plant would be here 150 years later,” Carpenter said during the eulogy.

Alexander’s final resting place at Greenwood Cemetery was discovered as Lindahl was researching the church’s history. The church celebrated its 150th birthday in April with a special service.

Lindahl and her husband, Loren Lindahl, found Alexander’s grave site to be in poor condition. They contacted Dennis Allen of Des Moines, Iowa, to repair the tombstone.

Allen, along with his companion, Chris Nagla, is known for his work with old cemeteries and tombstones in the Midwest.

Alexander’s tombstone had sunk into the ground in the 150 years since it was erected. Allen removed the stone and set it aside as he poured a new concrete foundation. Then he set the stone back in place, resting on top of the new foundation and a concrete block that was part of the original tombstone.

Allen also cleaned the stone and coated it with a substance that removed the organic material. The yellowing of the stone will fade to white with time, Allen said before the Saturday afternoon service.

Also during the service, Rita Lindahl read a short biography of Alexander. He was born in 1816 in Indiana and married Sarah Davis, the daughter of Weston area homesteaders.

Before becoming a preacher, Alexander worked for the American Bible Society. He began preaching in 1873 in a pioneer schoolhouse about five miles west of Wahoo’s then-town center.

“Thomas was our last itinerant minister before we became a church, so I think he would be proud of what he accomplished,” Lindahl said.

Rita Lindahl said Alexander’s poor health may have prompted his family, which included five children, to move to Weston along with his in-laws in 1873.

Unfortunately, the move did not improve Alexander’s health, and he died of heart disease at the age of 58 on June 4, 1874 in Wahoo.

Lindahl said the preacher was the first white man buried in Indian Hill Cemetery on the north edge of Wahoo, which until then was populated by Native Americans. His remains were later moved to Greenwood Cemetery.

