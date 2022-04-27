Malmo murder trial is underway

WAHOO – The Malmo murder trial continues in Saunders County District Court this week.

Kolten Barnes is accused of first-degree murder and six other felonies, including two counts of child abuse, cruelty to an animal, tampering with evidence and two weapons charges, following the July 2020 death of his fiance, Kayla Matulka at the home she shared with Barnes and Matulka’s two children, in Malmo.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased woman found in her home about 9:30 a.m. on July 15, 2020. Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the victim’s 11-year-old son found his mother and ran to a friend’s house nearby to get help. Matulka had suffered multiple stab wounds and was deceased.

Stukenholtz called the Nebraska State Patrol to assist with the investigation.

Barnes was quickly ruled a suspect. He was not at the residence when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but he returned during the investigation, the sheriff said.

The couple was engaged to be married on March 15, 2020 and had applied for a marriage license at the Saunders County Courthouse on July 7. Their wedding date had been set for Oct. 10, 2020 at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo with a reception in Wahoo, according to a website the couple had created about the event. Matulka had posted engagement photos on a Facebook page she shared with Barnes just a few days before her death.

The trial began April 19 in Wahoo with opening statements by the prosecution, led by Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien.

Prosecutors painted Barnes as a controlling fiancé who wouldn’t take no for an answer when his bride-to-be tried to break it off that night.

He’d texted her, threatening to kick down doors if she wouldn’t let him in.

“What went on after these texts? That’s the crux of this case,” Assistant Attorney General Corey O’Brien said. “And the state will contend the only person capable of doing what happened to Kayla is Kolton Barnes.”

He said Barnes initially denied going inside after returning from the Malmo bar, but a camera at the house across the street showed him coming and going several times, and during a break in an interrogation, he could be heard saying under his breath: “Dear God, please forgive me. I didn’t mean to hurt her.”

Barnes’ attorney, Matt McDonald, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, said when the state was giving its theory of the case, “they don’t know. They were not there.”

He described a chaotic relationship where Matulka struggled with mental health problems and self-medicated with illegal drugs. He said she died with methamphetamine in her system, along with clonazepam, marijuana, alcohol and MDMA, and she’d huffed laughing gas that night.

McDonald said when Barnes came home he found Diesel dead and Matulka in a corner, “crazed out of her mind” with a knife in her hand.

“And she comes at him,” the defense attorney said. “Kolton did not have time to think. He reacted.”

As the trial continued, the jury was shown crime scene photos on April 21.

Pedram Nabegh, one of the Nebraska State Patrol investigators who processed the scene, documented damage to the striker plate of the door to the bedroom and how they found Matulka dead on the floor with her pajamas cut off and with a black eye and 27 cuts or stab wounds extending from her head and neck to her upper thigh.

There were also photos of a bloody handprint on the bedroom wall and an indentation in the wall from the possible murder weapon, which was never found.

On April 22, the week of testimony concluded with the prosecution showing video footage of Barnes during interrogation by the Nebraska State Patrol. During the footage, Barnes can be seen sobbing as he hugs the investigator for several minutes while he was outside smoking a cigarette while being watched by the investigator and a deputy.

The audio from the outdoor smoke break was difficult to hear, but at one point Barnes seems to be explaining what happened on the night of July 15. He said Matulka hit him, and that he blacked out at some point.

Video of Barnes’ interrogation inside the Saunders County Law Enforcement and Judicial Center in Wahoo also showed him as he called him mother on the phone.

“I just want to call and tell you that I love you,” he said to his mother.

Barnes also apologized to his mother for “everything I put you through,” he said during the call.

“I want you to know that I’m going to do everything I need to get better,” Barnes also told his mother.

Judge Christina Marroquin dismissed the jury at 4:30 p.m. on April 22 and directed the jury to not discuss the case with anyone, and to refrain from doing any research or watch or read any news accounts of the trial, along with other directions.

The trial resumed on Monday.

(Lori Pilger from the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.)

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.