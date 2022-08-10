‘Make every polka count’ during Beer Barrel Days

PRAGUE – A three-day celebrating highlighting Czech heritage and good times in Prague will commence this weekend.

Beer Barrel Days and the Czech Heritage Celebration will take place Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 in various locations in the Prague area.

The festival combines several community events, including an alumni gathering, fishing tournament, parades, Czech dancers, beer stein holding contest, kolache contest, polka music and a car show.

The center of the action is Prague Village Park, where many activities are located over the weekend, including the Beer Barrel Days beer garden, plenty of polka music, bounce houses for the kids, and the Saturday night street dance.

But the fun is also spread out to other parts of the community. The Czech Heritage Celebration will be held in the Prague Parish Hall on Saturday. There, you can dine of pork, dumplings and kraut cooked by Marc Nemec, owner of Kolache Korner in Prague, and wash it down with a Czech beer. Finish the meal with a sweet kolache made by local bakers.

Czech dancers will entertain with routines by two groups of dancers. The younger group will perform a traditional Czech dances, while the older dancers (teens) will do the Maypole dance, according to Nemec.

The audience will be able to see the newly-minted Nebraska Czech-Slovak Queen, Greta Rosno, crown the new queen of the Nebraska Czechs of Prague chapter, along with the other new royalty to be named. Former chapter and state queen, Cecelia Minchow, will also be in attendance. She competed last weekend for the national Miss Czech-Slovak US title.

The Czech Heritage Celebration was originally held at a separate event in September, but in 2017 Nemec and his father, Adolph, who helped found the event in the mid-1990s, moved it to August to coincide with Beer Barrel Days.

Another Czech-themed event is the Kolache Grand Championship. Last year was the first time for this event, held at A-Mazing Flower and Gift Shop in Prague. It was on Sunday in 2021, but organizer Jeff Lewis has moved it to Saturday to lead into the Czech Heritage Celebration.

This year, JoAnn Johnson of Prague will be back to defend her title. Connie Thulin of Wahoo, runner up in 2021, will also be there, along with 12 other bakers. One hundred and twenty people have purchased tickets to be judges for the event. They will tour the flour maze as they sample the sweet pastries and cast their votes.

Also on Saturday, three-time champion Edward Ourada Jr. will defend his title at the Bohemian Water Fights competition. This contest is a unique take event that should not be missed.

The main parade has been missing from Beer Barrel Polka Days for the past few years, but it comes back this year. The parade will line up at Frontier Co-op and head down the streets of Prague at 4 p.m.

Sunday begins with breakfast cooked by the firefighters at Prague Fire Hall, but the day’s highlight will be the 11th annual Mitchell Ostry Memorial Car Show in downtown Prague. Proceeds from the show help fund a scholarship.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.