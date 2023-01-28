LPSNRD board elects leaders

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) board of directors elected David Landis its board chair for 2023, when it met Jan. 18. Board members elect their executive committee each January.

Landis, of Lincoln, had been a member of the board from 1972-1978 and returned in 2007 to serve as an at-large representative. Landis spent the last two years as the board’s vice-chair.

“High priority challenges to the NRD include flood control, water quality, and climate change impacts,” said Landis, “We’re fortunate to have an excellent staff and a very involved board of directors. My role will be to facilitate the board and staff to respond to those issues.”

Bob Andersen was elected the new vice-chair. Chelsea Johnson is the new treasurer and Lisa Lewis was elected secretary. The board also elected a representative and alternate to serve on the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Board. Tom Green, who served as the alternate last year, was elected the board’s representative and John Yoakum is the new alternate.

The board also approved the procedure and schedule for the selection of a new general manager in anticipation of current general manager Paul Zillig’s retirement later this year. The timeline opens solicitation of applications Jan. 19 and closing the application window Feb. 23. The General Manager Search committee intends to complete interviews before March 24, proposing a recommended candidate and hiring package to the full board at a special board meeting April 5 at 7 p.m. Information including the job announcement and description can be found at lpsnrd.org/gmsearch.

In other business the board:

Approved revisions to the groundwater rules and regulations, creating a Class 5 water well permit, Complete revisions can be viewed at: lpsnrd.org/gwrevisions.

Approved an advanced well decommissioning cost-share assistance with the Village of Davey. ($8,500)

Received a legislative report from lobbyists at Mueller Robak, with updates on bills relating to natural resources and the LPSNRD’s operation.

Received an update regarding a potential violation of groundwater rules and regulations in the Dwight-Valparaiso-Brainard Special Management Area, LPSNRD staff will proceed with compliance as directed by the rules and regulations.

Approved a professional services agreement with Intuition and Logic for stream stability design review of the Deadmans Run Stream Flood Reduction Project. ($11,370)

Approved a Community Assistance Program application from Meadows Homeowners Association in Lincoln for replacing a stormwater sewer. ($35,884)

Approved a permanent easement for construction and future operations for the South Salt Creek No. 6 Watershed Masterplan Project located in Wilderness Park.