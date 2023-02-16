DORCHESTER – Seven Nebraska musicians were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame during the 23rd annual ceremony, accordion jamboree and dance held at Lodge Tabor Hall, rural Dorchester on Jan. 28. Throughout the afternoon musicians entertained a large audience with traditional Czech polkas and waltzes. The event concluded with a dance by the Mark Vyhlidal Band and the Greg Blecha Band.

All honorees are of Czech descent and have made significant contributions in preserving Czech musical traditions in Nebraska and the Midwest throughout their lives.

Those honored for their dedication to the preservation of Czech music were Steve Hines, Brainard; Jim Kucera, Elkhorn; Kenny Shuda, Grand Island.

Honored posthumously were Ernest “Ernie” Coufal, Bruno; Frank Kucera, Linwood; Alvin “Al” Moudry, Ord; and Norman L. Sodomka, Grand Island.

Hines was born and raised in Butler County. He lived in Linwood most of his life; he graduated from Schuyler Central High School.

Hines’s parents, Ernie and Marie (Hajek) Hines, raised him with a great appreciation for Czech culture and music. While living in Linwood, Hines and his family lived across the street from the ZCBJ Hall. He fondly remembers summer nights listening to polka music playing into the wee hours of the morning coming through the screen windows. He started playing drums at the age of 13. Ernie Kucera and Milo Palensky, both drummers, were a very important influence for Steve growing up. Palensky was the one who gave Hines his first drum lesson at Bud Comte’s studio in David City.

The first opportunity to play in a band was with the Michael Brecka Orchestra from 1975 to 1980. Steve then joined the Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra in the early 80s, where Hines played a variety of music, which helped him broaden his playing style. While working at Columbus Music, he had opportunities to meet other musicians in the Columbus area and was always willing to fill in to help out with local bands when they were in need of a drummer.

Hines met Linda and Dean Oberly along with Ray Johnson in 1983. These four would go on to form the country rock group Busted Loose, playing together until 1991. Busted Loose was honored with the Nebraska Country Music Award in 1984. Hines continued to go back to his roots of Czech music throughout his time with Busted Loose, joining the American Czech Brass band under the direction of Bob Palensky.

Hines also played with Leonard Havranek. Havranek was the person responsible for introducing Hines to his future wife, Vickie, at a dance job in 1985. They would later marry in 1986 and have been able to play together in multiple bands.

In 1995, Hines joined again with the Michael Brecka Orchestra, and the Pat Mitchel Orchestra. Hines would continue to play drums with his best friend’s bands until 2004 when both bands were disbanded.

In 2004, the Studio Trio was formed, which included Hines, Lonnie Piitz, and Allen Moravec and later on a member of the Leo Lonnie Orchestra.

Although Hines no longer is playing full time with any band, he does occasionally play a few gigs a year.

Hines has performed with other bands. This list includes Opening Act for The Whites, Czechlanders, Kenny Shuda, Barry Boyce, Freddy Fender, Kevin Koopman All-Star Band/Combo, New Road Band, Bob Rabe, Bob Blecha and the Bouncing Czechs, Ernie Coufal, Bill Andel, Moostash Joe, Ernie Kucera, Kenny Janak, German Old Time Band, The Young Czechs, Jim Mastny’s Merry Musicians, Dean Hansen Orchestra/Trio, Allen Valish Orchestra/Trio, Ernie and the Countryman, Larry Good, Oak Creek Band, Accordionettes, Brad Husak, Jake Vyhlidal Trio, Vern Belik, Bohemian Alps Boys, Randy Korbelik, Lou Hospodka’s Little Tavern Band, Dwight Legion Band, BRAZZ College Jazz Band, Angie Kriz, Bill Andel and Friends Brass Band, and the remaining members of the Bob Wills Texas Playboys.

Coufal was born on June 29, 1917, near Bruno. He was the son of John F. Coufal and Mary Mazanec Coufal. He lived his entire life on a farm near Bruno.

Coufal grew up in a family that liked music. His sister Rose played the organ and later the piano at St. Anthony Parish in Bruno. As a young boy Coufal always wanted an accordion for Christmas. Instead, he got a violin. He never did learn how to play it. When he was older, his dream came true. He got his first accordion and learned to play by ear. Coufal learned new songs by listening to records.

Coufal played with Frank “Red” Jisa for quite a while. He then went on to form the Ernie Coufal Orchestra in 1955. Coufal’s band members were Bill and Louis Navratil, Joe Fortik, Raymond Kubik and Eldon Kracl. Later, some members passed away and Coufal had Don and Beth Daniels in his band.

He made four records and tapes. The group played in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Colorado. He played for numerous occasions throughout the years.

While Coufal was away from home playing with the band, his wife Tillie Sabata Coufal cared for the farm animals. One day, Tillie, tired of the pig chores, gave Coufal an ultimatum: What do you want, pig chores or music? In a blink of an eye, he chose music, and the pigs went to the sale barn.

Coufal continued to play until his health forced him to quit. The Czech musician passed away on Sept. 2, 1993 at the age of 76 years.

Kucera was born to John and Mary Kucera of Linwood on July 14, 1909. Kucera started playing the accordion when he was nine years old. In the 1930s his dad bought two button accordions, one for Kucera and one for his brother. Kucera began his musical career with his brother when they organized the Kucera Brothers Accordion Orchestra in 1934.

World War II broke up the group when Kucera’s brother was drafted into military service. Kucera then began his own orchestra in 1955 with the following members: Johnnie Kucera, Anton Barcel and John Holub. Other musicians who also played with his orchestra included Bill Navratil, Louis Navratil, Joe Micek, Ray Kubik and Joe Kudera.

The band played for many years at local weddings, in ballrooms and polka pubs throughout the Midwest. As Kucera’s music became more popular, the band began to travel far and wide. Appearances on radio stations in Omaha, Fremont, Norfolk and spot programs on Columbus and Grand Island radio stations began to sell the popularity of the band.

As time went on the band got smaller and formed a combo, but the public encouraged him to enlarge his band once again. So, in 1968 he formed a new group consisting of Milo Palensky, Ray Kubik, Emil Makousky, Allen Valish, Allen Moravec and Bob Palensky. They made four albums, and their travels took them to Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas, North and South Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, as well as Nebraska.

Eventually when Allen Valish organized his own band, Kucera recruited some new members, which included Larry Skarka, Bob Polodna, Charles Polodna and Bernie Kamarad. This new band recorded two more albums.

In the summer of 1978 Kucera suffered a heart attack which brought his playing career to a close. He was inducted into the Sokol Polka Hall of Fame in Omaha in 1988. He passed away on Nov. 21, 1990, at the age of 81 years.