Landowner asks for denial of AltEn permit

MEAD – A landowner downstream from a former ethanol plant is asking the state to deny a permit application by the plant’s owner to discharge industrial storm water (ISW).

Stan Keiser of rural Ashland has been dealing with the aftermath of contamination caused by the use of pesticide-coated seed corn in the production of ethanol at the AltEn facility since 2021, when a pond on his property became laced with chemicals, killing off the aquatic life and vegetation.

Keiser’s property is six miles from the AltEn plant, which began soliciting seed corn from multiple companies across the country to make 24 million gallons of ethanol per year.

AltEn was given permission by the state Department of Agriculture to use wet cake or distiller’s grain – the byproduct of the ethanol production – as a soil conditioner. After receiving numerous complaints from the public, the state prohibited AltEn from selling wet cake as a soil conditioner and required that AltEn dispose of the byproduct at a permitted solid waste disposal landfill.

In September 2019, AltEn received a notice of violation and was not permitted to apply or stock pile wet cake onsite. Production of ethanol was supposed to be shut down, but AltEn officials rejected the state’s order.

In early February 2021, AltEn was ordered to cease discharging processed water into lagoons on its property. In mid-February, a digester failed and released 4 million gallons of thin stillage and manure onto the property. The NDEE issued an emergency order shutting AltEn down until the spill was remediated. AltEn failed to comply and the state filed a lawsuit against the owner. The plant has been out of operation ever since.

The AltEn Facility Response Group (AFRG), which is made up of representatives of the six companies that supplied the coated seed corn to AltEn, was formed in June 2021 to voluntarily aide in the cleanup efforts.

A handful of people attended a public information session and two public hearings regarding the AltEn facility on Dec. 14.

The public information session began at 5 p.m. at Mead High School gym and was followed by the public hearings.

Keiser testified during the ISW permit public hearing.

“I’m strictly against any runoff coming off that plant,” he said.

There are two stormwater outfalls on the property. One is located on the southeast corner of the site and discharges into an unnamed tributary of Clear Creek. It receives the majority of the stormwater flow from the site. The second is on the southeast side of the site and possibly flows into an unnamed tributary of Clear Creek as well.

AltEn was originally given a general ISW permit. However, the NDEE found that AltEn did not qualify for a general permit because of the assumption that the storm water contains byproducts of the ethanol production process and pesticides from the treated seed.

AltEn was informed in early 2022 that the facility was required to apply for an individual ISW by Sept. 28, but did not make that deadline. AltEn applied for the permit on Oct. 11.

If AltEn receives the ISW permit, the facility must conduct biweekly visual inspections of the stormwater outfalls, monthly inspections and sampling of the outfalls, quarterly discharge monitoring reports, facility inspections and annual comprehensive site inspections. Tests must show the pesticides are below benchmark levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency for aquatic and fish species.

Janece Mollhoff of Ashland said a memo from the AFRG states that AltEn, LLC, the owner of the facility, does not have sufficient funds to pay for the cleanup. She asked that the NDEE request the EPA make the AltEn facility a Superfund site to gain access to federal funds.

“It’s time to ask for help,” she said.

Mollhoff also questioned the state’s willingness to even consider a permit application from AltEn.

“Once again, you’re asking us to review another permit from an entity that has a long history of non-compliance,” she said.

However, Mollhoff did acknowledge that the proposed wastewater Remedial Action Plan (RAP) discussed in the first public hearing was a “positive step” by the NDEE toward remediation. But she added that the plan does not address contamination of water and soil outside of the AltEn facility or chemicals found in the bodies of people in the area.

The AFRG entered into an agreement with the state in June 2021 to begin interim remediation efforts to address 150 million gallons of untreated water onsite. The AFRG built temporary lagoons to store treated water, built or repaired berms to contain storm water and covered the wet cake piles with a concrete material called Posi-Shell.

The goal of the remediation is to manage the water contained in the four lagoons, which contains pesticide residues from the treated seed, herbicide residues from vegetation control around the lagoons and high nutrient levels from the presence of manure.

Water treatment units have been installed to assist in removing the pesticides and organic material. Wastewater is processed in existing wastewater treatment infrastructure and then in portable treatment units.

David Cozad, director of enforcement and compliance for the EPA’s assurance division, said during testimony that the EPA reviewed the RAP and “our opinion is that treatment of wastewater followed by application is a sound remediation approach that we support.”

The EPA did have two qualifiers, however. First, proper implementation of the RAP is essential, including sampling. Second, the plan does not address the length of time remediation will take, which is expected to be several years.

“We need an understanding of an estimated range of time this is likely to take,” Cozad said.

The AFRG should also have a contingency plan in the event of leaks, Cozad said.

“The EPA will stay engaged as this cleanup progresses,” Cozad said. “We will continue to lend our support during implementation of this wastewater RAP and future phases of cleanup.”