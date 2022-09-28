God at work: Project in late son’s name helps mother cope with loss

WAHOO – A tragic loss has unfolded into a faith-based legacy project that is keeping Landen Montanio’s memory alive.

Elizabeth Pavlik has spearheaded creation of the Landen Montanio Welding and Fabrication Learning Center in honor of her son.

The new facility at her son’s alma mater, Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, will be dedicated on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. Fr. Lee Jirovsky will bless the space, and Pavlik will be joined to speak by Bishop Neumann ag teacher/FFA advisor Kurt Heideman and Katie Donahue, who preceded Heideman.

Landen Montanio died in a car crash on May 8, 2021 near Yutan at the age of 19. He grew up in Yutan and attended school at St. Wenceslaus and Bishop Neumann schools in Wahoo. He graduated from Bishop Neumann in 2020.

Pavlik said her son’s first love was welding. He picked up a passion for welding from his father, Mike Montanio, who is president and owner of Custom Ironworks, an ornamental iron business in Omaha.

“Landen learned a lot from his dad,” said Pavlik.

Mike Montanio taught his son about fabrication – creating an end product out of raw stock material. It was the part of welding Landen loved the most, Pavlik said.

“He took welding as a skill set but his main focus was fabrication,” she said.

Fabrication allowed Landen to use his creative skills in the welding booth. He made artistic pieces, including a unique cross design that Pavlik had made into a necklace that she wears every day.

As a student at Bishop Neumann, Landen also learned welding as part of agriculture class. He excelled in agriculture, FFA and many other subjects at Bishop Neumann.

“He was a great kid,” said Bishop Neumann Principal John Kreikemeier.

Pavlik said the other students at Bishop Neumann looked up to Landen – a humble, selfless leader who was never one to pat himself on the back.

“Landen would be so happy to do this,” she said. “This would be Landen wanting to see other kids get opportunities to grow.”

Although Landen graduated before Heideman began teaching at Bishop Neumann, he has heard many stories about the former student.

“This will be a great way to honor him and bring back the wonderful memory of him,” Heideman said.

Landen had just finished his freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and was planning to switch his major from construction engineering to construction management in order to join his father’s business. He had already started his own company called LMM Designs, but had plans to continue his entrepreneurial ventures to create more businesses.

The new facility will be located in the Bishop Neumann ag shop. There will be four new welding booths that will make make a total of six, which will give more students a chance to learn welding skills.

“More students per class will actually get hands-on work,” Heideman said.

The additional equipment will also allow students to learn advanced welding skills like technical and precision welds, Heideman added.

In addition to new welding booths, the ventilation system will be upgraded in the ag shop, where students also learn about small engines, electrical wiring and woodworking, among many other skills.

The entire project will also make the ag shop a safer place for students, Heideman said.

The project will also benefit students from Wahoo Public High School. The two schools co-op for ag classes and FFA, which are held at Bishop Neumann.

The new learning center may spark an interest in welding in students who may not have had a chance to find out if they are interested in welding otherwise, said Kreikemeier.

“It will expose kids to welding that might not know they have a knack for it,” the principal said.

Welding is a trade that is always in demand. According to tradesmeninternational.com, welding is essential to the US economy because the skill is used in a wide range of industries, including military, automotive, aerospace and construction.

Even students who don’t plan to become welders can profit from learning to weld.

“They are developing hands-on types of skills that they can use later in life,” Heideman said.

Kreikemeier said they hope to expand on the program by adding college credit classes in welding in the next two to three years. He also envisions students taking their welding skills into the community as part-time employment.

“I think this is just the beginning,” he said.

Pavlik is excited to hear the plans Heideman and Kreikemeier have for the program, which she wants to keep growing.

“Once we get this in place, I’ll continue to work with Kurt,” Pavlik said.

The idea to build a learning center in Landen’s honor came shortly after his death. Pavlik said God inspired her to do something in her son’s name.

“After talking to Kurt, one conversation led to another,” she said.

Pavlik took this project on with a zeal that is equal to her son’s passion for welding. She began making phone calls and started lining up donations and equipment. Her employer, HDR, is donating a media table, for example.

Kreikemeier said Pavlik’s generosity and energy for this project will set the bar for others down the road.

“We hope this inspires other people in other projects,” he said.

Pavlik sees Bishop Neumann students following in Landen’s footsteps to grow and evolve their futures. It is what Landen would have wanted them to do.

“What he left behind were his footsteps,” she said.

