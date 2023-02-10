WAHOO – The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (NRD) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) recently approved the Upper Wahoo Creek Watershed Plan to protect the lives, property and the future of Nebraskans.

“NRCS is happy to partner with local sponsors like the Lower Platte North NRD to provide funding to address flood control needs,” said Nebraska State Conservationist Rob Lawson. “This watershed plan will help prevent the flooding seen in the watershed for years.”

The Upper Wahoo Creek Watershed Plan focuses on constructing 10 floodwater-reduction dams within a 100-square-mile-area in the Wahoo Creek Watershed, generally located west of Wahoo, in Saunders County. This is the first Watershed Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) plan approved in Nebraska since funding for watershed operations was reestablished by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2017.

Lower Platte North NRD directors considered several potential methods to control flooding in the watershed, including levees, wetland storage, conversion of cropland, raising roads and bridges, building small or large structures, and wet and dry dams. The $19.7 million project includes 10 wet dams on sites south of Prague, west of Weston and west of Wahoo.

“Our district selected sites that have the greatest potential to reduce flood damages to agriculture, county roads and bridges, urban land, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife and aquatic habitats,” said Eric Gottschalk, Lower Platte North NRD general manager.

In addition to the Nebraska NRCS WFPO funding, the Lower Platte North NRD received funding for the Wahoo Creek Watershed from the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.

“This project provides a critical link in reducing flood damages in the Wahoo Creek Watershed,” Gottschalk said. “After many years of planning, it is satisfying to see all components come together for completion by the end of 2026.”