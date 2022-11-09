Feedlot Innovation Center breaks ground

MEAD – University of Nebraska-Lincoln leaders and private donors gathered last week to mark the official start of construction on the $7.5 million Klosterman Feedlot Innovation Center at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

Rain forced the groundbreaking ceremony to be held indoors at the ENREEC offices. Boxes containing soil from the spot where the feedlots will be built were lined up and ceremonial shovels were lifted to record the occasion on Friday, Nov. 4.

The center is named after John and Beth Klosterman of David City, who are among the lead contributors to the project. It will contain 18 open lots and 18 confined pens that will hold 60 head of cattle each.

The new center will contain the Klopfenstein Feeding Technology Center, named after Dr. Terry Klopfenstein, a ruminant researcher and teacher at UNL who died in 2021. Members of the Klopfenstein family were on hand for the presentation and groundbreaking ceremony.

The first feedlot pens were built two years after the former Nebraska Ordnance Plant property was deeded to the university in 1962, according to Doug Zalesky, director of ENREEC.

Klopfenstein was hired in 1965 and began work that had a major economic impact on the Nebraska cattle industry during his 47 years at the university.

“Dr. Klopfenstein was a systems thinker before systems thinkers were cool,” said Dr. Clinton Krehbiel, head of the UNL Animal Science Department. “Terry was a big influence on many of us in this room.”

Krehbiel said Klopfenstein’s legacy will continue with the Feedlot Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a test bed for industry partners and for emerging technology. Teaching and research will be done in the commercial-scale feedlot and animal handling facility.

The center will have space for nutritionists, animal and meat scientists, economists, Biosystems engineers, plant and soil scientists, natural resource economists, sociologists and industry partners to move the beef cattle industry into the future, Krehbeil said.

“It will create a sustainable future for the industry we all hold dear,” he said.

Dr. Mike Boehm, vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR), said the center is unique because it will allow private companies to use commercial-sized pens to test ideas and technology.

“On our dime, not on (theirs),” he said.

The center celebrates a partnership between private industry and public funding. The $7.5 million price tag will be paid for with a combination of private donations, grants and IANR program funds, the university said in a statement released after the center was approved by the Board of Regents last June.

UNL Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green said the center is being built with all the right things in mind and in a practical, sensible way to serve the needs of the feedlot industry.

“It’s being built the Nebraska way,” he said.

The facility will also have an impact on Saunders County. Zalesky said they will add more staff, bringing the number of employees to 80 in all units when fully-staffed.

The university will also locally purchase more fuel, parts and other items for the facilities near Mead when the new facility is operational.

“We try to do as much as we can in Saunders County,” Zalesky said.

Once completed, the facility will hold nearly 4,500 cattle in the feedlot research program, Zalesky said, nearly doubling the number on site now.

Plans for the Feedlot Innovation Center began in 2018, but the project was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zalesky said.

Construction should begin soon, depending on the weather, Zalesky said.

“If they can get to do a lot of work in the winter, we could be up and open a year from now,” he added.