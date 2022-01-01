Defense bill includes raises for military, funding for Mead site

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The record-busting $768.2 billion defense authorization bill that cleared Congress last week contains a little sugar for Nebraska, courtesy of the state’s congressional delegation, including $11 million for barracks construction at the Nebraska National Guard’s training site near Mead.

The bill, which passed the Senate 88-11, includes a 2.7% pay increase for military personnel while making landmark changes to the way the military handles sexual assaults, keeping women out of the draft and laying the groundwork for a new war on terror memorial on the National Mall.

The bill passed the House 363-70 in September and is now awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.

Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, who serve on the Armed Services Committees in their respective houses, claimed credit for steering some of that money to benefit military personnel and commands in Nebraska.

“The (bill) includes critical provisions to support a pay raise for our troops, bolster Nebraska military assets and modernize our nuclear deterrent,” Fischer said in a statement. “The legislation reflects broad agreement that the country must be prepared to address the many growing national security challenges we face.”