Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 8
Coffee, Lakeside, 9 a.m., Clint Johannes Education Building, Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs
Weight Group, 5 p.m., weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Bullet Journal class, 6 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Dessert and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Dec. 9
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Dec. 10
Holiday Cookie Extravaganza, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Hometown Holidays Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fire Hall, Mead
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Adult Wrapping Party, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo
Hallmark the Village Christmas Party, 5 p.m., American Legion, Ceresco
Santa Claus visit, 5 p.m., Ceresco Legion Hall, Ceresco
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Dec. 11
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Dec. 12
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
Lower Platte North NRD board meeting, 6 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo
Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan
Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., high school conference room, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Dec. 13
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Welcome Winter Party, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead
Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall, Colon
Prague Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Prague
Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., high school swing classroom, Raymond
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Bingo/Dinner, 7 p.m., St. John Parish Hall, Prague
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist
Thursday, Dec. 15
Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Dec. 16
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Dec. 17
Adult Wrapping Party, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Spaghetti With Santa, 4 to 7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum , Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Dec. 18
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Dec. 19
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, Saunders County Fairgrounds, 12 to 1 p.m.
Food Bank of Lincoln, Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church,
Valparaiso, 12 to 1 p.m.
Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Ceresco Post 244 meeting, 7 p.m., Ceresco American Legion, Ceresco
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Dec. 20
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist