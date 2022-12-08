 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 8

Coffee, Lakeside, 9 a.m., Clint Johannes Education Building, Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs

Weight Group, 5 p.m., weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Bullet Journal class, 6 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Dessert and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Dec. 9

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Dec. 10

Holiday Cookie Extravaganza, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Hometown Holidays Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fire Hall, Mead

VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

Adult Wrapping Party, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo

Hallmark the Village Christmas Party, 5 p.m., American Legion, Ceresco

Santa Claus visit, 5 p.m., Ceresco Legion Hall, Ceresco

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Dec. 11

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Dec. 12

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

Lower Platte North NRD board meeting, 6 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo

Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan

Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., high school conference room, Cedar Bluffs

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Dec. 13

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Welcome Winter Party, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead

Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall, Colon

Prague Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Prague

Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., high school swing classroom, Raymond

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Bingo/Dinner, 7 p.m., St. John Parish Hall, Prague

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist

Thursday, Dec. 15

Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Dec. 16

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Dec. 17

Adult Wrapping Party, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo

Spaghetti With Santa, 4 to 7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs

VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum , Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Dec. 18

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Dec. 19

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, Saunders County Fairgrounds, 12 to 1 p.m.

Food Bank of Lincoln, Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church,

Valparaiso, 12 to 1 p.m.

Story Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Ceresco Post 244 meeting, 7 p.m., Ceresco American Legion, Ceresco

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Dec. 20

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco

Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan

Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist

