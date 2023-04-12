Please inform the Wahoo Newspaper about upcoming events by calling 402-443-4162 or emailing news@wahoonewspaper.com
Thursday, April 13
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Raymond Central Bond Issue community meeting, Valparaiso Elementary 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Raymond Fire Hall 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Ladies Night, Valparaiso Public Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Discussion and Dessert Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
People are also reading…
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, April 14
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, April 15
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Prehistoric Society Dino Fun, 10 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo
Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, Morse Bluff
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, April 16
Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, April 17
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time Story Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo
Raymond Central Bond Issue community meeting, tour 6:30 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Mustang Room, Raymond
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco
Tuesday, April 18
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco
Charcuterie Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, April 19
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo.
Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, April 20
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Senior Day Event, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, April 21
Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Veterans Club, Wahoo
Spring Carnival, Raymond Central High School, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo