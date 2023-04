Thursday, April 20

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Senior Day Event, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Book Fair, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wahoo Elementary School, Wahoo

Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Val Library Remembers, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., South Haven Chapel, Wahoo

Friday, April 21

County Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Veterans Club, Wahoo

Spring Carnival, Raymond Central High School, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day Craft, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Spring Vendor Frenzy, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, April 23

Book Signing with Catina Borgmann, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco

Monday, April 24

Wiggle Story Time, 9 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo

Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, April 25

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library. Kids Craft To Go, after school, Mead Public Library, Mead

Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

St. John’s Bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, April 26

Free Kids Book Day, Mead Public Library, Mead

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wahoo Chamber of Commerce Employee Appreciation Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds 4H building, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso

Thursday, April 27

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Informational Open House, Highway 77/109 Improvements, 4 to 6 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., South Haven Chapel, Wahoo