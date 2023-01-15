College Notes

Hastings College announces fall 2022 Dean’s ListHASTINGS – Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2022 semester. For the semester, 389 students from 24 states and 12 countries were named to the Dean’s List.

Area students include Brianna Lemke (4.0 GPA) of Ithaca and Taylor Stuhr (4.0 GPA) of Wahoo.

Morningside University announces fall 2022 Dean’s ListSIOUX CITY, Iowa – Morningside University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 471 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Area students include Carly VonRentzell of Ashland and Alexis Spier of Yutan.

Oklahoma State University releases fall 2022 honor rollsSTILLWATER, Oklahoma – A total of 8,170 students were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,595 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Area students include Bailey Langemeier, Dean’s Honor Roll, and Riley Langemeier, Dean’s Honor Roll, both graduates of Mead Public School.