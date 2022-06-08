Cedar Days parade returning for 2022 celebration

CEDAR BLUFFS – After making its debut last year, the Cedar Days parade is returning to the community celebration this year.

The Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation (CBEF) organized the parade last year after the previous year’s festivities had been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a successful parade in 2021, the organizers are again asking for entries of cars, trucks or floats for the event. Candy can be thrown and water guns may be directed at the spectators, but water balloons are not allowed.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Entries line up at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St.

The three-day event begins Friday with youth softball and baseball games followed by a showing of the movie “Jumanji: Next Level” in Cedar Bluffs Park at around 9 p.m. There will be food trucks there to sell goodies to munch on during the show.

Saturday’s events kick off with the alumni golf tournament at Valley View Golf Course starting at 8:30 a.m. The annual Alumni Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The evening will end with a street dance featuring live music from Red Delicious from 8 p.m. to midnight on Main Street.

Sunday features not only the parade, but a BBQ Rib Throwdown where teams vie for $400 in prize money for making the best ribs, which are provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers. The Red Zone in Colon is sponsoring the event, and the smoke begins to roll at 8 a.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Fire Hall.

After the parade, stick around for the Corn Hole Tournament at The Den Saloon, which is sponsoring the event. Bags begin to fly at 2 p.m. for a chance to win the $200 first place prize.

Sunday will also feature free family fun events in the Cedar Bluffs Park.

