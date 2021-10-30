 Skip to main content
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools receives grant from EducationQuest Foundation
LINCOLN – EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 75 Nebraska schools with 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling more than $45,000.

The schools will use the grants to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.

EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said, “When younger students are able to visit college campuses they are able to see first-hand the opportunities that exist. We want that experience to motivate students to take the necessary steps to make college possible.”

The Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

EducationQuest has awarded approximately $300,000 in Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.

Area awardees include, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.

