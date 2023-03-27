WAHOO – After more passionate pleas from local baseball coaches and parents, the District 139 (Wahoo Public Schools) Board of Education reversed their initial proposal to end the baseball cooperative with Bishop Neumann.

At the school board’s March 20 meeting, the board unanimously voted to have administrators negotiate a baseball cooperative agreement with Bishop Neumann for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The two schools are already a part of the current cooperative team, which also includes Lincoln Lutheran.

Lincoln Lutheran has indicated they did not want to be a part of the combined team next year, leaving Wahoo and Bishop Neumann as the only two schools in the co-op.

Wahoo administrators and coaches had approached the board about ending the co-op last month. At the Feb. 20 school board meeting, Head Coach Kyle Weyers told the school board and an audience of baseball players, parents and local baseball fans that he was the one who initiated the idea of ending the co-op with Bishop Neumann.

Activities Director Robert Barry also indicated he was in favor of Wahoo going solo in 2024.

One of the reasons to dissolve the co-op was that it would give Wahoo an opportunity to win the state tournament. Weyers and others said they thought Wahoo would have a less competition if the team was in Class C.

Without Bishop Neumann, Wahoo would have been in the newly formed Class C, which the Nebraska School Activities Association is introducing in 2024. Currently, there are just two classes in baseball – A and B – and Wahoo is in Class B.

Johnny Thompson was an assistant coach for the Warriors in 2018 and 2019, the most successful in the baseball program when they qualified for the state tournament both years.

Thompson said dissolving the co-op so Wahoo could play in Class C would be detrimental to the players.

“Dropping down a classification would not provide the same level of competition among these successful young men,” he said. “These will be hollow wins in order to appease a quota.”

Mark McGill’s sons played for the Warriors in previous years. Now, instead of being a parent in the stands, he is a fan. And he wants to see competitive high school games, which will not happen if they weaken the schedule by competing in Class C.

“I don’t want to watch bad baseball,” he said.

While the meeting was again attending by numerous people interested in the baseball situation, the players were not present as they were for the Feb. 20 meeting. Jenny Stebbing told the board the players were told they could not come to the meeting.

Board Member Mike Hancock said he spoke with Ed Rastovski, who was superintendent of Wahoo Public Schools when the co-op was initiated. He said Rastovski indicated that the original intention was to combine the Wahoo Public and Bishop Neumann players to form a team, even though Bishop Neumann was not ready and did not join at that time.

“That was the intention of baseball in Wahoo,” Hancock said.

Some board members had indicated they were concerned that Wahoo Public was responsible for most of the time and resources.

“The last co-op agreement was pretty one-sided,” said Board Member Renae Feilmeier.

Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said he discussed a 50-50 split with Bishop Neumann administrator Fr. Lee Jirovsky that included administrative supervision, game workers, scoreboard announcer, gate, coaching staff, expenses, yearly revenue and transportation.

“There didn’t seem to be any concerns at this time,” Lavaley said.

The board also approved a change in the high school grading system to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Secondary Principal Vernon Golloday said he researched the topic and suggested the district switch from a seven-point to a 10-point grading scale, which most schools in the state are now using.

Golloday said he sought input from staff, parents and colleagues on the issue and received no negative comments about switching to the 10-point system.

Feilmeier was in favor of the switch, saying the 7-point system is a drawback for students as they apply for scholarships and college, because those institutions are not likely to recalculate the 7-point system to match the 10-point system.

“You’re putting our kids at a disadvantage,” she said.

The board also discussed eliminating the selection of a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Golloday said that is also a trend in school districts. Instead, they often recognize the top 10% of the graduating class.

While the 10-point grading system was approved by the school board, the valedictorian/salutatorian issue was not part of the motion.

The board also heard updates on the construction/renovation project from Lavaley.

Dirt work had started as of March 20, and traffic has been rerouted on campus, the superintendent said.

Updates on the project are being posted on a regular basis on the school’s website, Lavaley added. The project is slated to be completed by December 2024.